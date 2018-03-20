BuzzFeed News

Here's What Puerto Rico Looks Like Six Months After Hurricane Maria

Here's What Puerto Rico Looks Like Six Months After Hurricane Maria

Six months after Hurricane Maria ravaged the Caribbean in September 2017, the island of Puerto Rico is still struggling to rebuild.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on March 20, 2018, at 2:31 p.m. ET

1. Roman Baldorioty de Castro highway in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 24, 2017.

Right: The Roman Baldorioty de Castro highway six months later on March 17, 2018.

2. Humacao, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: Downed power lines and damaged palm trees in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 2, 2017.

Right: Cars drive on a recently repaired road six months later on March 17, 2018.

3. Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: Damaged sail boats washed ashore in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 21, 2017.

Right: An aerial view of a road where sailboats were washed ashore six months later on March 17, 2018.

4. Roman Baldorioty de Castro highway in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: Cars driving through a flooded road in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017.

Right: An aerial view of the Roman Baldorioty de Castro highway six months later on March 17, 2018.

5. La Plata River in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: An aerial view of the damage caused by La Plata River in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 24, 2017.

Right: An aerial view of La Plata River six months later on March 18, 2018.

6. Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: A damaged sail boat is shown washed ashore after in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20, 2017.

Right: A view of a beach where sailboats were washed ashore, on March 17, 2018.

7. Corozal, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: A house destroyed by hurricane winds is seen in Corozal, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 24, 2017.

Right: The house that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria is seen in the way of reparations six months later on March 18, 2018.

8. Juana Matos neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: An aerial view of the flooded neighborhood of Juana Matos in Catano, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 22, 2017.

Right: The Juana Matos neighborhood six months later on March 18, 2018.

9. Juana Matos neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: An aerial view of the flooded neighborhood of Juana Matos in Catano, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 22, 2017.

Right: The neighborhood of Juana Matos six months later on March 18, 2018.

10. Roman Baldorioty de Castro highway in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: Cars drive through a flooded road in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 21, 2017.

Right: An aerial view of the Roman Baldorioty de Castro highway six months later on March 17, 2018.

11. Barranquitas, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: A house destroyed by hurricane winds in Barranquitas, southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept/ 24, 2017.

Right: A house that was destroyed by hurricane winds is demolished after the family living in the house were unable to fix it six months later on March 18, 2018.

12. Humacao, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: A car drives on a damaged road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 2, 2017.

Right: Cars drive on a recently repaired road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on March 17, 2018.

13. Manati, Puerto Rico

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images / Via http://

Left: A house after it was washed away by heavy surf in Manati, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 6, 2017.

Right: The house that was washed away by heavy surf is seen six months later on March 18, 2018.

