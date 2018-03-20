Here's What Puerto Rico Looks Like Six Months After Hurricane Maria
Six months after Hurricane Maria ravaged the Caribbean in September 2017, the island of Puerto Rico is still struggling to rebuild.
1. Roman Baldorioty de Castro highway in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico
2. Humacao, Puerto Rico
3. Fajardo, Puerto Rico
4. Roman Baldorioty de Castro highway in San Juan, Puerto Rico
ADVERTISEMENT
5. La Plata River in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico
6. Fajardo, Puerto Rico
7. Corozal, Puerto Rico
8. Juana Matos neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico
ADVERTISEMENT
9. Juana Matos neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico
10. Roman Baldorioty de Castro highway in San Juan, Puerto Rico
11. Barranquitas, Puerto Rico
12. Humacao, Puerto Rico
13. Manati, Puerto Rico
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.