13 Psychic Animals Who Have Predicted The Next US President
Who needs polls when you have goats and turtles?
1. Boots the Goat: Hillary Clinton Wins!
2. The Nova Southeastern University Sharks: Donald Trump Wins!
3. Cass the Cat: Dwayne Johnson Wins!
4. Political Parrot Pair: Hillary Clinton Wins!
5. Boo the Monkey: Donald Trump Wins!
6. Arkansas Pigs: Donald Trump Wins!
7. Mystic Mabel the Dog: Hillary Clinton Wins!
8. Geda the Monkey: Donald Trump Wins!
9. Chanakya III the Chennai Fish: Donald Trump Wins!
10. Felix the Polar Bear: Donald Trump Wins!
11. Yunona the Amur Tiger: Hillary Clinton Wins!
12. Cleveland Dogs: Donald Trump Wins!
13. Upside Red-Eared Slider Turtles: Donald Trump Wins!
Animal kingdom prediction: Dwayne Johnson by a landslide!
