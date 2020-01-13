 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Prince Harry's Long-Lasting Love Affair With Canada

Trending

Prince Harry's Long-Lasting Love Affair With Canada

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intent to "step back" as "senior" members of the Royal Family, the Queen has agreed to let the couple live part-time in Canada. These pictures show Prince Harry's lifelong relationship with the country.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on January 13, 2020, at 5:52 p.m. ET

Mirrorpix / Getty Images

Prince Harry (left) and Prince William wave to the cameras during their tour of Toronto on Oct. 23, 1991.

Julian Parker / Getty Images

Diana, the Princess of Wales, takes her sons William and Harry out on a boat to see Niagara Falls in Niagara, Canada, on Oct. 26, 1991.

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Prince Harry waves to people during a visit to a church in Toronto with his parents on Oct. 27, 1991, in Toronto.

Tim Graham / Getty Images

Carrying roses given to him by a fan in the crowd, Prince Harry arrives with his father, Prince Charles, at the Waterfront Hotel in Vancouver for an official visit on March 23, 1998.

Str Old

Prince William (left) and Prince Harry try on Canadian Olympic jackets presented to them during a reception at the Vancouver Trade and Convention Center to unveil a plan to set aside more parkland in British Columbia, March 24, 1998.

Julian Parker / Getty Images

Princes William and Harry are greeted by crowds in Vancouver, March 24, 1998.

Getty Images

Prince Harry walks past cheering teenage girls at Vancouver's Burnaby High School on March 24, 1998.

Tim Graham / Getty Images

Prince Harry during his skiing holiday in British Colombia's Whistler Mountain Resort, March 26, 1998.

Pool New / Reuters

Prince Harry receives a Canadian team jacket from Canadian Olympic Committee President Marcel Aubut during his visit to Canada House at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Aug. 2, 2012.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince Harry shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he attends a bilateral meeting at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, May 2, 2016.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince Harry drops the puck with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they start a sledge-hockey match in Toronto, May 2, 2016, during the launch of the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games.

Nathan Denette / AP

Prince Harry gives a girl a bracelet from his wrist in Toronto, May 2, 2016.

Nathan Denette / AP

Prince Harry greets well-wishers in Toronto, May 2, 2016.

Chris Jackson

Prince Harry poses with friends and family during the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on Sept. 30, 2017.

Chris Jackson

Daimy Gommers, 5, drives the car as Prince Harry rides beside her during a Jaguar Land Rover driving challenge ahead in Toronto, Sept. 23, 2017.

Chris Jackson

A crowd awaits Prince Harry during his visit on Sept. 22, 2017, in Toronto.

Chris Jackson

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 on Sept. 25, 2017, in Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT