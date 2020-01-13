Prince Harry's Long-Lasting Love Affair With Canada
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intent to "step back" as "senior" members of the Royal Family, the Queen has agreed to let the couple live part-time in Canada. These pictures show Prince Harry's lifelong relationship with the country.
