24 Pictures From US History That Will Change The Way You Look At Presidents

This President's Day, here's a collection of interesting and unexpected pictures that just might change the way you think about presidential history.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on February 18, 2019, at 10:08 a.m. ET

The items that President Abraham Lincoln was carrying on the evening of his murder, April 14, 1865.

Mpi / Getty Images

Theodore Roosevelt, kneeling beside a killed jaguar during a hunt on the Taquari River in Brazil, 1913.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The studio of sculptor Gutzon Borglum, circa 1925, with a model of what Mount Rushmore National Memorial was to look like it was when completed.

Vintage Images / Getty Images

The Kennedy children: from left, Rosemary, John, Eunice, Joe Jr., and Kathleen, playing in the water at Hyannisport, Massachusetts, circa 1925.

Historical / Getty Images

Calvin Coolidge after being named Chief Leading Eagle by the Sioux in 1927.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

A young Richard Nixon alongside his Whittier College football teammates, circa 1930.

Fox Photos / Getty Images

The interior of a car equipped with hand controls to accommodate Franklin D. Roosevelt's disability in 1938.

Margaret Bourke-white / Getty Images

Ronald Reagan and his first wife, Jane Wyman, enjoying a picnic in this undated picture from the 1940s.

George Rinhart / Getty Images

President Dwight D. Eisenhower showing his support for the troops by sharing a meal with them in the field, 1952.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Future president George H.W. Bush carrying his infant son, George W. Bush, also a future president, on the Yale University campus in 1947.

Historical / Getty Images

President Harry S. Truman teaching a class on calisthenics aboard the USS Missouri in 1947.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

President John F. Kennedy reaching for the stars during a tour of Cape Canaveral, Florida, 1963.

Interim Archives / Getty Images

Martin Luther King Jr. watching President Lyndon B. Johnson speak about the historic Selma to Montgomery marches in Alabama, 1965.

Frank Dandridge / Getty Images

President Nixon concentrates on his bowling approach at the Executive Office Building lanes, 1971.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Donald Trump in his lavish Manhattan condo, 1976.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Bill Clinton in the early years of their courtship at Wellesley College, 1979.

Wellesley College / Getty Images

A turkey getting a bit too excited for his pardon by Ronald Reagan, 1987.

Smith Collection / Getty Images

President George H.W. Bush on the White House lawn along his dog Millie's new pups, 1989.

Time Life Pictures / Getty Images

A young Barack Obama photographed on campus after he was named head of the Harvard Law Review in 1990.

Joe Wrinn / Getty Images

President-elect Bill Clinton breaking into laughter in 1992 as former president Ronald Reagan presents him with a jar of jelly beans that, Reagan said, kept him from going to cigarettes.

Paul J .richards / AFP / Getty Images

Socks, the first pet of Bill and Hillary Clinton, exploring the press podium in the White House press briefing room, 1993.

Smith Collection / Getty Images

George W. Bush, along with his wife Laura and father George H.W. Bush, at the moment he learned of his 2000 election victory.

Brooks Kraft / Getty Images

President George H.W. Bush parachuting in celebration of his 80th birthday, outside Houston, Texas, June 13, 2004.

Consolidated News Pictures / Getty Images

And first lady Michelle Obama making sure her husband is presentable to the prime minister of Singapore, Aug. 2, 2016.

Pool / Getty Images

