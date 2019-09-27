 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Trending

23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the impeachment inquiry into President Trump to the UN Climate Action Summit, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on September 27, 2019, at 4:38 p.m. ET

Introducing the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG — this weekly newsletter will feature the most powerful images from around the internet, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Andrew Harnik / AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reads a statement announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, Sept. 24.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 25.

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York City, Sept. 24.

Pool New / Reuters

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working demining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico, Angola, Sept. 27.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images

The Wildsee lake near Pizol mountain in Switzerland, Sept. 22.

Andrew Hofstetter / Reuters

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Trump enters the UN to speak with reporters, Sept. 23.

Luis Robayo / AFP / Getty Images

Activists protest in Cali, Colombia, during a global demonstration against climate change, Sept. 20.

Nicola Marfisi / AP

Students set fire to a replica of Earth during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change, in Milan, Sept. 27.

Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters

Joe Biden cooks steaks at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 21.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren runs to the stage before speaking at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry, Sept. 21.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP / Getty Images

Women dressed like Eva Perón, a former actor and first lady of Argentina, march to celebrate the anniversary of women's suffrage and denounce the policies of Mauricio Macri's government in Buenos Aires, Sept. 23.

Jaime Reina / AFP / Getty Images

A British government official speaks with passengers of a British travel group, Thomas Cook, at the Palma de Mallorca Airport in Spain, Sept. 23. Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy on Sept. 23 after failing to reach a last-ditch rescue deal, triggering the UK's biggest repatriation since World War II to bring back stranded passengers.

Albert Ivan Damanik / AFP / Getty Images

Indonesian police use shields to protect from rocks thrown by student protesters rallying against divisive legal reforms, in front of a Parliament building in Medan, Indonesia, Sept. 27.

May James / SOPA Images / Shutterstock

A medic attends to an injured protester during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Sept. 21.

Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters

People run as Haitian Sen. Jean Marie Ralph Féthière fires a gun in the air, injuring Chery Dieu-Nalio, a photographer for Associated Press, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate in Port-au-Prince, Sept. 23.

Bienvenido Velasco / Bienvenido Velasco/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Units of the National Border Service of Panama destroy drugs from seizures made between June and September this year, at the mouth of the Bayano River in Chepo, Panama, Sept. 20.

Christina Koch / AP

A Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space, as seen by NASA astronaut Christina Koch on the International Space Station, Sept. 25.

Bridget Bennett / AFP / Getty Images

The entrance to the Alienstock festival is marked on the road in Rachel, Nevada, Sept. 20.

Nbc / Getty Images

Hoda Kotb interviews Jonathan Van Ness during a taping of the Today show, Sept. 24.

Rajesh Jantilal / AFP / Getty Images

Women dressed in Zulu traditional regalia join thousands of people for the King Shaka Day celebration near the grave of the great Zulu king Shaka at KwaDukuza, South Africa, Sept. 24.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Actor and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses with her Emmys for Fleabag during the 71st Emmy Awards, Sept. 22.

Lim Huey Teng / Reuters

A base jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 26.

Amir Cohen / Reuters

A child holds a newly hatched baby sea turtle, which was born at a protective nesting site set up as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation program, at a beach near Mikhmoret, Israel, Sept. 9.


ADVERTISEMENT