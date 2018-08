Korea Pool / AFP / Getty Images

South Korean Kim Byung-oh, left, 88, cries with his North Korean sister Kim Sun Ok, 81, as they bid farewell at the last meeting of a three-day family reunion event at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort on Aug. 22. Elderly North and South Korean family members were allowed to meet for the first time in nearly seven decades and prepared to bid each other farewell for the last time in their lives.