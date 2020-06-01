27 Powerful Moments Of Hope During The Protests Over George Floyd's Death

Love photography as much as we do? S ign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Following the death last week of George Floyd, a black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody, nationwide protests erupted on May 25 to demand action against the officers and to raise awareness of racial injustices in the US. In major cities across the country, demonstrators were met with more force from local and state police as scenes of looting, violence, and damage to property unfolded.

President Trump has lashed out at the protests as the work of "anarchists and ANTIFA," while mayors across the country have imposed strict curfews. Despite these scenes of chaos, many protestors are refusing to take part in the violence and instead are choosing to march peacefully while exercising their right to free speech.

These pictures captures the quiet moments of hope that can go overlooked in media coverage of protests.

