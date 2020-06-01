 Skip To Content
27 Powerful Moments Of Hope During The Protests Over George Floyd's Death

While images of violent clashes and looting so often dominate media coverage of the protests, quieter moments of peace, learning, and understanding can go overlooked.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on June 1, 2020, at 2:32 p.m. ET

Following the death last week of George Floyd, a black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody, nationwide protests erupted on May 25 to demand action against the officers and to raise awareness of racial injustices in the US. In major cities across the country, demonstrators were met with more force from local and state police as scenes of looting, violence, and damage to property unfolded.

President Trump has lashed out at the protests as the work of "anarchists and ANTIFA," while mayors across the country have imposed strict curfews. Despite these scenes of chaos, many protestors are refusing to take part in the violence and instead are choosing to march peacefully while exercising their right to free speech.

These pictures captures the quiet moments of hope that can go overlooked in media coverage of protests.

David Ryder / Getty Images

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett hugs a demonstrator in Bellevue, Washington, on May 31.

Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty Images

Police officers kneel during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida, on May 30.

Wong Maye-e / AP

Chief Jeffrey Maddrey takes a knee during a solidarity rally for George Floyd in the Brooklyn borough of New York on May 31.

Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

Nurses stand outside a hospital to applaud protesters in Boston on May 31.

Leah Millis / Reuters

A man carries a child on his shoulders during a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 31.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

A woman distributes free food, essentials, and water to the protestors in Minneapolis on May 30.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

A woman holds up a sign offering free masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Cincinnati on May 31.

Erin Scott / Reuters

A protester distributes gloves and hand sanitizers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Washington, DC, on May 31.

Ryan C. Hermens / AP

A protester hugs a police officer in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 31.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

A protestor reads a Bible in front of a line of National Guard members in Minneapolis on May 29.

Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images

A rosary is left on the side mirror of a Detroit police vehicle in downtown Detroit on May 29.

Erin Scott / Reuters

Protesters engage the police in a debate during a protest in Washington DC, on May 31.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Members of George Floyd's family join a community memorial in Minneapolis on May 31.

Bebeto Matthews / AP

A woman places flowers at a memorial for George Floyd near the spot where he died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 31.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

People pay their respects at the place where George Floyd died earlier in the week on May 30.

Kansas City Star / Getty Images

A woman and her children hold signs in Kansas City on May 31.

Bebeto Matthews / AP

Stephanie Crosby, center, from Beaumont, Texas, sits on her motorized chair during a rally for George Floyd at the Minnesota state capitol on May 31.

Eric Miller / Reuters

Dancers from three Mexican-Aztec performance groups attend a rally at the state capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 31.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Two protestors embrace during a demonstration in Boston on May 30.

Ringo H.w. Chiu / AP

Mia Camacho, 4, holds a sign saying "I AM HERE TO HELP" as she and her mother Amber give support to volunteers in Los Angeles on May 31.

Chicago Tribune / Getty Images

Volunteers sweep broken glass up in downtown Chicago on May 31.

Elaine Thompson / AP

Kazaria Snipes, 7, right, and her brother Kevon Avery hold boxes of donuts they were giving away to volunteers cleaning up downtown Seattle on May 31.

John Minchillo / AP

Protesters march down Highway 94 as pedestrians cheer from the local streets in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 31.

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

A sign hangs in the aftermath of demonstrations in Los Angeles on May 31.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Callaghan O'hare / Reuters

People participate in a vigil in Houston on May 31.

Eric Thayer / Reuters

A protester holds a rose before marching to the White House in Washington DC on May 29.


