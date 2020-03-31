These Pictures Show How Worship Has Changed During The Coronavirus Pandemic

On Monday, a Florida pastor was arrested and charged in Tampa Bay for disobeying local social distancing measures by holding large church services despite warnings from authorities. In a state where cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have surpassed 6,000, the arrest marks an escalation in Florida's handling of the outbreak and highlights the difficult reality facing many places of worship around the globe.

Religious groups across all creeds, many of which hold services in intimate quarters, are coming to terms with a new normal in which socially distant does not have to mean spiritually apart. In places hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, services are being held remotely, and special precautions are being made to ensure the safety of religious ceremonies. Still, some worshippers continue to gather in large numbers during the pandemic, choosing to place their lives in the hands of their deities over science-based warnings from public officials.

These pictures show how different faiths around the world are navigating the coronavirus pandemic.