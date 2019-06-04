 Skip To Content
These Horrifying Pictures Show The Tiananmen Square Protests Like You've Never Seen

These Horrifying Pictures Show The Tiananmen Square Protests Like You've Never Seen

In 1989, thousands of demonstrators in Tiananmen Square were met with brutal force as the Chinese government sought to crush a wave of pro-democracy protests.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on June 4, 2019, at 2:26 p.m. ET

A sea of student protesters gather in Tiananmen Square on May 4, 1989.
Peter Turnley / Getty Images

After the death of former Chinese Communist Party leader Hu Yaobang, a beloved figure to pro-democratic Chinese students, in 1989, people throughout the country demonstrated in favor of democratic values such as freedom of speech, freedom of press, and against corruption within the Chinese Communist Party.

Over the course of several weeks, thousands of people congregated in Beijing's Tiananmen Square demanding government reform.

After protesters ignored orders to vacate the square, the Chinese government deployed armed troops and tanks to forcefully dispel the demonstrators.

On the evening on June 4, violence erupted in the square as the unarmed demonstrators were confronted by the Chinese military.

There is no consensus on the actual death toll as estimates range from several hundred to 10,000. In the decades since, China has effectively erased the event from its collective memory and suppressed common knowledge of the massacre.

These pictures capture what transpired in Tiananmen Square in June 1989.

Warning: Some viewers may find the following images disturbing.

A pro-democracy demonstrator gives the V for Victory sign to soldiers who are lined up, standing guard outside the Chinese Communist Party&#x27;s headquarters.
Peter Charlesworth

Students from a Beijing nursing school look after hunger strikers during the pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square.
Peter Turnley / Getty Images

A Chinese military helicopter drops leaflets to students offering an ultimatum to abandon the square or be forced out by the military.
Mark Avery / AP

A PLA tank officer wields a pistol atop a tank as an armored convoy deploys at a major intersection in eastern Beijing on June 5.
Sadayuki Mikami / AP

A Beijing demonstrator blocks the path of a tank convoy along the Avenue of Eternal Peace near Tiananmen Square.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Chinese citizens hurl stones at troops on June 4.
AFP / Getty Images

A bloodied man displays a helmet he took from a Chinese soldier.
Jacques Langevin / Getty Images

Soldiers leap over a barrier on Tiananmen Square on the night of June 4.
Catherine Henriette / AFP / Getty Images

Students are met with military force on the evening of June 4.
Jacques Langevin / Getty Images

An injured demonstrator in Tiananmen Square is helped by others on June 4.
David Turnley / Getty Images

Pro-democracy demonstrators overturn a bus on Changan Avenue in order to try and hold up soldiers who are fighting their way toward Tiananmen Square on June 4.
Peter Charlesworth

Pro-democracy demonstrators pull barricades across Changan Avenue in order to try and hold up soldiers on June 4.
Peter Charlesworth

People transport a wounded man during the military crackdown on June 4.
David Turnley / Getty Images

A student protester puts barricades in the path of an already burning armored personnel carrier that rammed through student lines on June 4.
Jeff Widener / AP

People transport a wounded woman during the military crackdown on June 4.
David Turnley / Getty Images

A pair of students following the government crackdown on June 4.
David Turnley / Getty Images

Buses and vehicles burn and pro-democracy demonstrators retreat down Changan Avenue as soldiers march and shoot their way towards Tiananmen Square.
Peter Charlesworth

Beijing citizens walking through Tiananmen Square in the aftermath of the riots.
David Turnley / Getty Images

Family members try to comfort a mother who has just learned of the death of her son, a student protester killed by soldiers at Tiananmen Square on June 4.
David Turnley / Getty Images

At the end of the pro-democracy movement in China, cyclists stop to look at bicycles flattened by the Chinese army tanks.
Peter Charlesworth

The morning after the military crackdown of the pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square, workers clean their posters from bulletin boards.
David Turnley / Getty Images

At the end of the pro-democracy movement in China, a lone cyclist walks past street barriers on Changan Avenue, crushed army tanks during the night of violence in and around Tiananmen Square.
Peter Charlesworth

