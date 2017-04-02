BuzzFeed News

35 Pictures That Prove MLB Fans Don't Fuck Around

"Ninety percent of this game is half mental." —Yogi Berra

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on April 1, 2017, at 9:08 p.m. ET

With the Red Sox leading 13–0, a Blue Jays fan who ran on the field and slid into second base tries to climb the center field fence to get away during a home game at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
David Cooper / Getty Images

Baseball fans sport fake black beards in support of Giants relief pitcher Brian Wilson, before Game 2 of the World Series in San Francisco on Oct. 28, 2010.
Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Noah Berger / AP
Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Left: Giants fans jump through a bonfire outside AT&T Park in San Francisco after the Giants won the World Series on Nov. 1, 2010. Right: A pregnant fan of the Chicago White Sox shows off her painted belly during a home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Cellular Field on June 17, 2015.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka signs autographs for fans before a preseason game against Japan&#x27;s Hanshin Tigers at the Tokyo Dome, on March 22, 2008.
Toru Hanai / Reuters

A baseball fan wearing a unicorn mask takes a selfie at the Interleague MLB game between the Padres and the Toronto Blue Jays in San Diego on June 2, 2013.
Mike Blake / Reuters

A nude Mets fan slides into first base after sneaking onto the field during a game on May 12, 2009, at Citi Field.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Security staff remove a fan who ran onto the field during a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox in Toronto on April 4, 2008.
Fred Thornhill / Reuters

A Yankees fan celebrates opening day in style outside Yankee Stadium in New York on April 1, 2013.
Mike Segar / Reuters

A Phillies fan shows his support before the start of a home game against the New York Mets in Philadelphia on Sept. 26, 2010.
Tim Shaffer / Reuters

Joe Robbins / Getty Images
REUTERS / Hans Deryk

Left: A Cincinnati Reds fan holds his baby during a home game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 24, 2015. Right: A fan cheers before the start of Game 2 of the World Series between the Phillies and the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Oct. 23, 2008.

Angels fans don fleece blankets promoting star player Hideki Matsui during a home game against the Minnesota Twins in Anaheim, California, on April 6, 2010. The crowd was named by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest gathering of people wearing fleece blankets.
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Fans of the Atlanta Braves watch batting practice prior to a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 15, 2014, at Champion Field in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Diamond Images / Getty Images

Fans duck out of the way of a flying bat let loose by Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Safeco Field on Sept. 9, 2013.
Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

Medical personnel remove a fan injured by a broken bat during a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics in 2015.
Boston Globe / Getty Images

A girl runs into water pouring down from a stadium&#x27;s upper balcony during a rain delay before the start of action between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington, Texas, on June 10, 2009.
Jessica Rinaldi / Reuters

A fan attempts to steal second base and is tackled by a security guards during a Tampa Bay Rays home game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 16, 2013, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images

Mike Segar / Reuters
Photo by Jacob de Golish / Getty Images

Left: A dog named Coffee is dressed up outside Citi Field before the New York Mets' home opener against the Florida Marlins in New York on April 5, 2010. Right: A fan dressed as Homer Simpson shows their support of the Los Angeles Angels during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 9, 2009 in Anaheim, California.

A fan with a hat shaped like a ballpark favorite watches from the stands prior to opening-day action between the New York Mets and the Florida Marlins in Miami on March 31, 2008.
Hans Deryk / Reuters

A fan is tackled by home plate umpire Jeff Kellogg during a Baltimore Orioles home game against the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 27, 2012.
Greg Fiume / Getty Images

A fan runs across the field past Leonys Martin of the Texas Rangers in the top of the eighth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on July 11, 2015.
Tom Pennington / Getty Images

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images
Photo by Ronald C. Modra / Sports Imagery / Getty Images

Left: Yankee fan William Arroyo of Newark holds up a skull in a Boston Red Sox cap outside Yankee Stadium before the start of a game between the notorious rivals. Right: A Chicago Cubs fan cheers on the home team in a game against the San Diego Padres on June 3, 1992, at Wrigley Field.

Warren Baxter from Oakville, Ontario, cheers for the Toronto Blue Jays in their home opener against the Cleveland Indians on April 2, 2013.
Fred Thornhill / Reuters

Fans dressed as 1908 Chicago Cubs players pose for a photo with their dog before Game 1 of the 2016 National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.
Usa Today Sports / USA Today Sports

Angels fans take part in a Cinco de Mayo promotion to set a Guinness World record for the &quot;largest gathering of people wearing sombreros,&quot; during a home game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim, California, on May 5, 2015.
Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

A young baseball fan makes sure there&#x27;s not a kernel of popcorn left as she watches the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on June 24, 2012.
Darryl Webb / Reuters

A Chicago Cubs fan shows support for their team outside of Wrigley Field prior to game four of the NLCS against the New York Mets.
Usa Today Sports / USA Today Sports

