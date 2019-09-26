 Skip To Content
These Pictures Show Just How Messy The Clinton Impeachment Was

On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton became the second president in US history to be impeached, but was acquitted on all charges in 1999 after the Senate failed to obtain the two-thirds majority required to convict him.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on September 26, 2019, at 4:37 p.m. ET

In Sept. 1998, Independent Counsel Ken Starr, tasked with investigating the Clintons' real estate ties with the Whitewater Development Corporation, released his report detailing several instances during the investigation in which President Bill Clinton had potentially lied under oath when confronted with accusations of an extramarital affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

On Dec. 19, 1998, Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives for perjury under oath and obstruction of justice. He became the second president, after Andrew Johnson, to be impeached and the third, after Richard Nixon, in which articles of impeachment were brought before the House. With the trial set for Jan. 1999, the following weeks were a cultural circus in which the impeachment proceedings and news of the president's affair dominated politics and pop culture. On Feb. 12, 1999, following a monthlong Senate trial, Clinton was acquitted of all charges after the Senate failed to obtain the necessary two-thirds majority vote for conviction.

These pictures capture the events that transpired on Capital Hill during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and the profound cultural impact that these events had on the American public.

Johnny Eggit / AFP / Getty Images

The front pages of the London national press on Sept. 22, 1998.

Diana Walker / Getty Images

Clinton, wagging his finger, denies having an affair with Lewinsky during a childcare event with the First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton on Jan. 26, 1998.

Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart fields questions from the media on Oct. 8, 1998.

Stephen Jaffe / AFP / Getty Images

JournaIist Matt Drudge, right, talks to Congressman Bob Barr on Capitol Hill after the US House of Representatives voted to proceed with impeaching Clinton, on Oct. 8, 1998. Drudge was one of the first to publish the rumors that Clinton was having an extra-marital affair.

Diana Walker / The LIFE Images Collection via G

Protestors waving signs calling for Clinton's impeachment on Oct. 29, 1998.

Scott J. Ferrell / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

In front of the House steps, US Capitol Police transfer boxes containing Independent Counsel Ken Starr's 445-page report to the Ford Building on Sept. 9, 1998.

Doug Mills / AP

Independent Counsel Ken Starr is sworn in on Capitol Hill on Nov. 19, 1998, prior to testifying before the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearing.

Scott J. Ferrell / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Photographers take pictures of White House counsel David E. Kendall and Charles C. Ruff before the House Judiciary Committee hearing regarding articles of impeachment against Clinton on Nov. 19, 1998.

Getty Images

Left: Rep. Steve Buyer rubs his face during the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's Dec. 12, 1998, impeachment inquiry. Right: Ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. John Conyers, rubs his eyes before the committee began a debate Oct. 5, 1998, over whether to begin a presidential impeachment inquiry.

Jim Bourg / Getty Images

Bar patrons in Martha's Vineyard watch President Clinton deliver his speech to the nation on Aug. 17, 1998, admitting to a relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Amel Emric / Associated Press

US soldier Pfc. Dion Erisson Fitzgerald watches the debate on Clinton's impeachment at the US Eagle Base near Tuzla, Bosnia, on Dec. 19, 1998.

Larry Downing / Reuters

Viola Flythe sorts letters addressed to members of Congress at the House of Representatives post office on Dec. 15, 1998.

Gary Hershorn / Reuters

Clinton is applauded by, from left, House Minority Leader Richard Gephardt, Vice President Al Gore, and Hillary Rodham Clinton as he reads a statement outside the Oval Office after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him on Dec. 19, 1998.

Damtan / AP

Approximately 1,000 people at an anti-impeachment rally on Dec. 16, 1998, in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

Left: A protester carries an anti-Clinton sign on Dec. 19, 1998, in Washington. Right: The word "impeach," along with a picture of Hillary Rodham Clinton and an American flag, appears on a Park Avenue building in New York City on Sept. 14, 1998.

Nick Ut / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Actor Jack Nicholson speaks at an anti-impeachment rally in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 1998.

Larry Downing / Reuters

Protesters hold signs, including one portraying Independent Counsel Ken Starr, outside the US Capitol on Dec. 17, 1998.

Mark Wilson / Reuters

Demonstrators argue with each other after the House of Representatives voted to approve two articles of impeachment against President Clinton on Dec, 19, 1998.

Chris Pizzello / AP

Demonstrators hold a candlelight vigil during a rally on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 1999, to protest Clinton's impeachment after watching his State of the Union speech.

Mark Wilson / Reuters

Tickets for the Senate trial against President Clinton are displayed on Capitol Hill, Jan. 6, 1999.

Mark Wilson / Reuters

A line of spectators wait to get into the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on Feb. 12, for the final day of the Senate impeachment trial.

Stan Honda / AFP / Getty Images

People exercise at a Manhattan Athletic Club in New York City as they watch a live television broadcast of the impeachment trial of President Clinton on Jan. 7, 1999.

Tim Sloan / AFP / Getty Images

Congressional aids carry boxes of impeachment documents from the US House to the US Senate in Washington, DC, on Jan. 13.

Chris Kleponis / AFP / Getty Images

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is swarmed by the media as she returns to the Mayflower Hotel after meetings with her attorneys in Washington, DC, on Feb. 2.

Win Mcnamee / Reuters

Reporters in the Senate Press Gallery watch the videotaped testimony of Monica Lewinsky as it is played in the US Senate on Feb. 6, 1999.

Mark Wilson / Reuters

Reporters watch a monitor showing Monica Lewinsky's videotaped testimony on Feb. 6, 1999.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

The NBC jumbotron in Times Square displays the "Not Guilty" verdict on the Obstruction of Justice charges against Clinton on Feb. 12.

Bob Galbraith / AP

A woman reads newspaper headlines announcing Clinton's acquittal on Feb. 13, 1999, in Sacramento.

Win Mcnamee

Clinton on his way to make a statement on the conclusion of his impeachment trial on Feb. 12.

