In Pictures: Midterm Voting Across America
Across the US, people are exercising their civic duty by casting their votes in the 2018 midterm elections.
Atlanta, Georgia
Carmel, Indiana
Detroit, Michigan
Chicago, Illinois
Doylestown, Pennsylvania
Brooklyn, New York
Deerfield Beach, Florida
New Orleans, Louisiana
Des Moines, Iowa
Columbus, Ohio
Fairfax, Virginia
Mount Kisco, New York
Houston, Texas
Osceola, Iowa
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.