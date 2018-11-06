BuzzFeed News

In Pictures: Midterm Voting Across America

2018 Midterm Elections

Across the US, people are exercising their civic duty by casting their votes in the 2018 midterm elections.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on November 6, 2018, at 11:17 a.m. ET

Atlanta, Georgia

Kristen Leach votes with her six-month-old daughter, Nora.
David Goldman / AP

Carmel, Indiana

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Detroit, Michigan

Campaign worker Kamisthial Jones adjusts a Vote Here sign outside a voting place.
Rebecca Cook / Reuters

Chicago, Illinois

Voters cast their ballots at Napleton Northwestern Chrysler.
John Gress / Reuters

Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Matt Rourke / AP

Brooklyn, New York

Poll worker Amirun Nessa, seated right, assists voter Leyna Madison.
Mark Lennihan / AP

Deerfield Beach, Florida

Joe Skipper / Reuters

New Orleans, Louisiana

Anthony Craft, right, exits a voting booth after casting his ballot at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School.
Gerald Herbert / AP

Des Moines, Iowa

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Columbus, Ohio

Voters prepare to vote at the Tuttle Park Recreation Center in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo / AP

Fairfax, Virginia

A man votes at the Greenspring Retirement center.
Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP / Getty Images

Mount Kisco, New York

Falcon Wien, age 2, huddles under the coat of her mother, Sarah Wien, as she votes at the Presbyterian Church.
Richard Drew / AP

Houston, Texas

Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

Osceola, Iowa

Maria Morahn reacts after placing her ballot in the ballot box at the United Methodist Church.
Charlie Neibergall / AP

