34 Pictures Of Famous People And Their Moms
Happy Mother's Day from BuzzFeed News and Getty Images.
1. Rihanna accepting the Icon Award from her mother Monica Fenty at the 2013 AMAs:
2. Bruno Mars as a 4-year-old Elvis impersonator with his mom Bernadette in 1990:
3. Ryan Gosling walking the red carpet with his mom Donna in 2013:
4. Leonardo DiCaprio accompanied by his mom Irmelin at the 1994 Golden Globes:
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posing with his mother Ata at the Aussie Stadium in Sydney, Australia, in 2004:
6. Princes William and Harry with their mother Diana in Gloucestershire in 1986:
7. Beyoncé and her mom Tina at her birthday party in 2006:
8. Jay Z and his mom Gloria at a press event in New York City in 2004:
ADVERTISEMENT
9. Drew Barrymore, fresh off the set of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, with her mom Jaid in 1982:
10. Serena and Venus Williams with their mother Oracene during the 1999 Lipton Championships:
11. Kanye West and his mom Donda at a signing for her book Raising Kanye in 2007:
12. Britney Spears and her mom Lynne on the red carpet of the first annual Teen Choice Awards in 1999:
ADVERTISEMENT
13. Lebron James celebrating with his mom Gloria after being named the No. 1 NBA draft pick for 2003:
14. Robin Williams accompanied by his mom Laura on the red carpet in 1997:
15. Selena Gomez arriving with her mom Mandy to the 41st NAACP Image Awards in 2010:
16. Scarlett Johansson and her mother Melanie at the Tony Awards Gala afterparty in 2004:
ADVERTISEMENT
17. Michael Jordan sharing a tender moment with his mom Deloris after winning the 1991 NBA Championship:
18. Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish at the Bangerz record release in New York City in 2013:
19. Zayn Malik and his mom Trisha on the red carpet at the 2015 Asian Awards in London:
20. Bella and Gigi Hadid with their mom Yolanda at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show afterparty:
ADVERTISEMENT
21. Gordon Ramsay and his mother Helen on the 2014 set of Masterchef:
22. Justin Bieber and his mother Pattie at the 40th American Music Awards in 2012:
23. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas with their mother Denise at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in 2009:
24. Alicia Keys and her mother Terri before a Madison Square Garden performance in 2004:
ADVERTISEMENT
25. Katy Perry and her mom Mary at the One of the Boys record release party in 2008:
26. Reese Witherspoon with her mother Betty after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2006:
27. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon with their mothers Christine and Nancy at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in 1998:
28. A young Jennifer Love Hewitt and her mom Patricia in 1996:
ADVERTISEMENT
29. Mario Lopez giving his mom Elvia a peck on the cheek during the Extra 15th-anniversary party in 2008:
30. Meryl Streep and her mom Mary at the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1999:
31. Ellen DeGeneres with her mom Betty after winning two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2004:
32. Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea on the red carpet of the 2007 CMT Music Awards:
ADVERTISEMENT
33. Jennifer Lopez and her mother Guadalupe at the 10th Annual ACE Awards in 2006:
34. Justin Timberlake and his mom Lynn arriving at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in 2011:
Want more? See 25 Celebrities Out With Their Adorable Moms on Getty Images.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.