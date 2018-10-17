BuzzFeed News

Here’s What Legal Weed Looks Like In Canada

On Oct. 17, Canada became the largest Western country in the world to regulate the sale of marijuana, and Canadians are very excited.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on October 17, 2018, at 12:20 p.m. ET

Torontonians gather at a local concert venue to watch the “bud drop” at the stroke of midnight, in celebration of the legalization of recreational cannabis use on Oct. 17, in Toronto.
Ian Willms / Getty Images

Wednesday marked the first day of legal cannabis sales in Canada as hundreds of people waited outside dispensaries to make their first purchases in this new marijuana economy. The end of cannabis prohibition had been promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he was elected in 2015. Canada is also expected to announce a pathway for those convicted of cannabis possession to receive criminal pardons.

These pictures show what legal marijuana looks like in Canada today.

People wait in line to enter a cannabis store in Montreal, Quebec, on Oct. 17.
Martin Ouellet-Diotte / AFP / Getty Images

People hold up a Canadian flag with a marijuana logo on it outside a government cannabis store in Montreal on Oct. 17.
Graham Hughes / AP

Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton applauds after handing Ian Power and Nikki Rose, who were first in line to purchase the first legal recreational marijuana after midnight, their purchases at a Tweed retail store in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, on Oct. 17.
Chris Wattie / Reuters

Customers line up outside the Natural Vibe store after legal recreational marijuana went on sale in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, on Oct. 17.
Chris Wattie / Reuters

Chrissy Brun looks over a cannabis menu with customers at the Natural Vibe store in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, on Oct. 17.
Chris Wattie / Reuters

Customers enter the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation cannabis store in Halifax on Oct. 17.
Andrew Vaughan / AP

Customers look at a cannabis menu at the Natural Vibe store after legal recreational marijuana went on sale in St John&#x27;s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Chris Wattie / Reuters

In this Sept. 25 photo, bottles of maple syrup and olive oil infused with CBD marijuana extract are displayed for sale at the Village Bloomery medical cannabis dispensary in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ted S. Warren / AP

Krissy Calkins smokes a marijuana joint at a &quot;Wake and Bake&quot; legalized marijuana event in Toronto on Oct. 17.
Christopher Katsarov / AP

A sign warning travelers about crossing international borders with cannabis is seen at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, on Oct. 15.
Chris Wattie / Reuters

An employee walks past a greenhouse growing cannabis plants at Hexo Corp&#x27;s facilities in Gatineau, Quebec, on Sept. 26.
Chris Wattie / Reuters

An employee replants trays with cannabis plants at the Up cannabis factory in Lincoln, Ontario, on Oct. 12.
Lars Hagberg / AFP / Getty Images

Employee Martin Henderson waters a tray with cannabis plants at the Up cannabis factory in Lincoln, Ontario.
Lars Hagberg / AFP / Getty Images

Darren Karasiuk, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Recreational Use at MedReleaf, stands in a grow room in Markham, Canada, on June 21.
Warren Toda / WARREN TODA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

An employee displays cannabis buds in a posed photo at Hexo Corp&#x27;s facilities in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on Sept. 26.
Chris Wattie / Reuters

Warning label on one gram of cannabis is seen at Up&#x27;s cannabis factory in Lincoln, Ontario.
Lars Hagberg / AFP / Getty Images

A cup of coffee is served at the Cannabis &amp; Coffee cafe in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 11.
Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

