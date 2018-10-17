Here’s What Legal Weed Looks Like In Canada
On Oct. 17, Canada became the largest Western country in the world to regulate the sale of marijuana, and Canadians are very excited.
Wednesday marked the first day of legal cannabis sales in Canada as hundreds of people waited outside dispensaries to make their first purchases in this new marijuana economy. The end of cannabis prohibition had been promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he was elected in 2015. Canada is also expected to announce a pathway for those convicted of cannabis possession to receive criminal pardons.
These pictures show what legal marijuana looks like in Canada today.
