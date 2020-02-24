21 Emotional Pictures From Kobe And Gianna Bryant's Memorial At Staples Center
Thousands of people paid their respects to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during their public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.