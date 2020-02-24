 Skip To Content
21 Emotional Pictures From Kobe And Gianna Bryant's Memorial At Staples Center

Thousands of people paid their respects to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during their public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on February 24, 2020, at 4:55 p.m. ET

Kelvin Kuo / AP

Fans cheer outside of the Staples Center during a public memorial for former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in Los Angeles, Feb. 24.

USA Today Sports

Fans line up outside the Staples Center to enter the memorial.

Kyle Grillot / Reuters

A fan with a custom painted car pulls up to the Staples Center.

Left: Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images. Right: Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP Photo

Fans pay their respects to Kobe Bryant.

Mark Ralston / Getty Images
Josh Lefkowitz / Getty Images
Mark Ralston / Getty Images
Kyle Grillot / Reuters

An LA Metro bus displays an "RIP Kobe" sign before his public memorial at the Staples Center.

Shutterstock
USA Today USPW / USA TODAY Sports

Members of the public wait to get in before the start of the memorial.

USA Today USPW / USA TODAY Sports
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

People attend a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant speaks during the memorial.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant is helped offstage by Michael Jordan.

Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

A picture of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna is displayed on a Jumbotron during the ceremony.

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Friends and family sit in the audience of the memorial.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal speaks during the ceremony.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Alicia Keys reacts after performing.

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Michael Jordan wipes tears from his eyes after speaking during the memorial.

Kyle Grillot / Reuters

A mural honoring the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter is pictured near the Staples Center.


