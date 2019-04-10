This Picture Of The Media Reflected In Donald Trump's Eye Is As Beautiful As It Is Terrifying

"As a photographer he keeps you on your toes. He keeps you sharp."

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

An unusual picture of President Donald Trump has gone viral in what many on social media have described as equal parts beautiful and unsettling. The shot was captured by Associated Press' Interim Head of Photos, Pablo Martínez Monsiváis, as the president answered questions on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One. It depicts Trump's gaze in striking detail with the ghostly reflection of a gaggle of journalists — who he often falsely accuses of writing "fake news" when reporters are critical of him — mirrored in each eye. Monsivais posted an edited version of the picture to his personal Twitter account.

The media are seen reflected in eye of President Trump as he answers questions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, before boarding Marine One helicopter, . (AP Photo/Pablo Martínez Monsiváis) #realDonaldTrump @realDonaldTrump #WhiteHouse @AP_Politics @AP_Images

"Honestly, I was completely surprised," Monsiváis told BuzzFeed News. "I decided to post the picture before I left work for the day. I walked away for a few moments and when I came back, all I could say was 'wow!'"

A lot of people took to the image's stunning quality.



@Pablo3names @PhilipinDC @realDonaldTrump @AP_Politics @AP_Images Wow this deserves a Pulitzer or whatever the top journalistic photography prize is. Historic.

@Pablo3names @realDonaldTrump @AP_Politics @AP_Images You could spend all pontificating on this shot, but I will say that it certainly captures the spirit of America right now. Amazing photo.

While others were left unsettled by the hyper-detailed image of the president's eye.

@Pablo3names @realDonaldTrump @AP_Politics @AP_Images

@Pablo3names @realDonaldTrump @AP_Politics @AP_Images OMG - My eyes!!! Warn a gal, whydon’tcha!

Others drew comparisons to another viral image making its rounds today.

@Pablo3names @realDonaldTrump @AP_Politics @AP_Images #BlackHole

Two astonishing and weirdly echoing images in one day. The media are seen reflected in eye of President Trump by @Pablo3names @AP_Images and the first first ever image of a black hole captured by the @ehtelescope project #ehtblackhole #RealBlackHole @NSF

For Monsiváis, capturing a picture like this takes as much luck as it does years of experience and skill. A photojournalist for 25 years, Monsiváis has documented four administrations and mastered the tricks of the trade when it comes to photographing US presidents. "I come equipped with three cameras when I'm shooting — each one fitted with a different lens to be used based on where the president is standing," Monsiváis says. This particular shot was not without its own unique obstacles. "What made this shot difficult was that I was shooting straight into the sun. On top of that, when the president speaks, he frequently moves side to side." "As a photographer he keeps you keeps you on your toes. He keeps you sharp."

@Pablo3names @adallos @realDonaldTrump @AP_Politics @AP_Images Thats an AMAZING shot...