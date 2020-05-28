 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here's What Your Favorite Restaurants Could Look Like After The Coronavirus Pandemic

Trending

Here's What Your Favorite Restaurants Could Look Like After The Coronavirus Pandemic

With some places around the world easing their coronavirus restrictions, restaurants and bars are finding innovative and at times humorous ways to bring their customers back safely.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on May 28, 2020, at 12:59 p.m. ET

Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Thibault Camus / AP

A man and a woman dine under a plastic shield in a Paris restaurant on May 27.

Willem Velthoven For Mediamatic / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Patrons at Mediamatic ETEN, a restaurant in Amsterdam, dine inside individual greenhouses for social distancing on May 5.

Omar Marques / Getty Images

Waiters separate tables as they implement social distance measures at Main Square in Krakow, Poland, on May 15.

Kentaro Aoyama / AP

An Izakaya, a Japanese style bar and restaurant, a woman walks through a sanitizing station in Tokyo on May 25.

Gregory Bull / AP

Francisco Ocampo installs a sign on the floor alerting social distancing measures at the Liberty Public Market restaurant in San Diego on May 21.

Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters

People sit in a restaurant in Milan, Italy, on May 18.

Shohei Izumi / AP

Chefs wearing face masks at a restaurant preparing for reopening in Tokyo on May 21.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

A cook prepares grilled dishes outside a restaurant on the first day that restaurants and cafes in Berlin were allowed to reopen for normal service on May 15.

Osamu Kanazawa / AP

A sushi restaurant prepares for reopening in Horoshima, Japan, on May 15.

Willem Velthoven For Mediamatic / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Waiters at Mediamatic ETEN, a restaurant in Amsterdam, display dishes on May 5.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

A woman wearing a protective mask receives a drinks to-go through a restaurant window in New York City on May 25.

Rich Pedroncelli / AP

Sheila Kelly (center), owner of Powell's Steamer Co. & Pub in Placerville, California, stands behind makeshift barriers as she helps patrons at her restaurant on May 13.

Robert Michael / Robert Michael/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Guests in a Spanish tapas bar toast themselves in Saxony, Dresden, on May 15.

Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

A waiter holds a sign showing a barcode that customers scan on their phones to view the restaurant menu in Rome on May 20.

Sean Gardner / Getty Images

A woman takes a sip from her glass during dinner at Galatoire's Restaurant in New Orleans on May 22.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Cardboard dinosaurs occupy the seats as part of social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, at shopping mall on the first day of reopening in Bangkok on May 17.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

Mannequins are placed in the dining room at The Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Virginia, on May 20. The Michelin-starred restaurant is using the mannequins to enforce social distancing.

Johannes Eisele / Getty Images

Teddy bears with masks are seen outside a restaurant in New York City on May 22.

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Teddy bears sit at tables in the guest room of "Beef'n Beer" in Hofheim, Germany, on May 25.

Kyodo News / Getty Images

Customers wear face shields at a restaurant in Osaka on May 25.

Nacho Doce / Reuters

A woman puts a protective mask on a dog as she sits at an outdoor seating section of a restaurant in Barcelona on May 25.

Ute Grabowsky / Getty Images

A restaurant in Bonn, Germany, offers a face mask to patrons on May 15.



ADVERTISEMENT