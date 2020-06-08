 Skip To Content
These Pictures Show Just How Large The Protests Against Police Brutality Really Are

Across major cities and small towns, people turned out en masse to demonstrate against the police killing of George Floyd and to call for change in the US.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on June 8, 2020, at 5:12 p.m. ET

Over the weekend, demonstrators across the United States flooded the streets to raise their voices against anti-Black racism and to call for changes within police departments after days of protests against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. These protests were largely peaceful and came in stark contrast to the scenes of police confrontation and looting that occurred during earlier demonstrations.

These pictures show how thousands of marchers joined together to denounce police brutality and to advocate the message that Black lives matter.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a protest against police brutality and anti-Black racism in Washington, DC, June 6.

Natasha Moustache / Getty Images

People descend on Seward Park during a demonstration in Chicago, June 6.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Hundreds of protesters march in Manhattan, June 7.

Michael B. Thomas / Getty Images

Protesters lie down in the street in Clayton, Missouri, June 6.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Demonstrators gather before a march in Brooklyn, June 6.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Someone hands out face masks as hundreds of protesters march in downtown Brooklyn, June 5.

Kate Munsch / Reuters

Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, June 6.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Demonstrators stand in the rain during a peaceful protest on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, June 5.

Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images

A protester shouts "Black lives matter" during a rainstorm in front of Lafayette Park next to the White House in Washington, DC, June 5.

Boston Globe / Getty Images

Medical staffers kneel during a vigil in memory of George Floyd on the lawn outside the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, June 5.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, June 6.

Portland Press Herald / Getty Images

Black Lives Matter protesters march down Main Street in Sanford, Maine, June 6.

Keith Griner / Getty Images

People unite for a peaceful protest in Indianapolis, June 6.

David Mcnew / Getty Images

Protesters congregate at the intersection Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Los Angeles, June 7.

Warrick Page / Getty Images

The Compton Cowboys raise their fists during a peace ride for George Floyd in Compton, California, June 7.

Bryan R. Smith / Getty Images

Protesters sit in the middle of the intersection of 42nd Street near Times Square, June 7.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Mayumi Rhone leads a dance on the streets of Los Angeles, June 5.

Julia Rendleman / Reuters

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, after Gov. Ralph Northam called for its removal, June 5.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Thousands of people listen as players from the Denver Broncos speak at a protest in Denver, June 6.

Gerald Herbert / AP

People attend a rally outside Jackson Square in New Orleans, June 5.

John Locher / AP

People raise their fists during a rally in Las Vegas, June 5.

Jim Bourg / Reuters

DaSun Millard stands on a traffic light post at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, DC, June 6.

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

People gather during a protest in Atlanta, June 6.

Ricardo Arduengo / Getty Images

Protesters kneel during a rally in Minneapolis, June 7.

Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

Protesters take a knee and raise their fists in a moment of silence for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality after marching in Boston, June 7.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Denver Broncos players join people protesting in Denver, June 6.

Gerald Herbert / AP

People raise their fists during a rally outside Jackson Square in New Orleans, June 5.



