Leon Neal / Getty Images

Costume historian Jenny Tiramani (right) fits a bodice to the funeral effigy of Elizabeth I at Westminster Abbey on Feb. 20, in London. The bodice was supplied by the Queen's tailor, William Jones according to Elizabeth's own pattern, and was made especially for the effigy, which was carried on the hearse at her funeral in 1603. The corset will be among 300 objects from the Abbey collection on display in the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Galleries when they open at Westminster Abbey in June.