9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, the extreme ferocity of nature is well-documented in galleries by BuzzFeed News, showing the aftermath of storms and flooding in both the American Midwest and Mozambique. But with nature's fury also comes breathtaking beauty, evident in our photo gallery on California's stunning "super bloom" of wildflowers.

Photographers Ryan Duffin and Sadie Wechsler share their work as well-calculated and thoughtful musings on their surroundings, while retrospectives on the legendary street photographer Vivian Cherry and crime scene photographers of the 20th century offer historical context for today's visual lexicon. As a bonus, Harper's Bazaar has gathered the 10 most popular destinations for photographers around the globe — perfect for improving your shot or snapping that perfect Instagram.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

