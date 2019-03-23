 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez and Kate Bubacz

Posted on March 23, 2019, at 12:36 p.m. ET

This week, the extreme ferocity of nature is well-documented in galleries by BuzzFeed News, showing the aftermath of storms and flooding in both the American Midwest and Mozambique. But with nature's fury also comes breathtaking beauty, evident in our photo gallery on California's stunning "super bloom" of wildflowers.

Photographers Ryan Duffin and Sadie Wechsler share their work as well-calculated and thoughtful musings on their surroundings, while retrospectives on the legendary street photographer Vivian Cherry and crime scene photographers of the 20th century offer historical context for today's visual lexicon. As a bonus, Harper's Bazaar has gathered the 10 most popular destinations for photographers around the globe — perfect for improving your shot or snapping that perfect Instagram.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"These Pictures Show the Historic Flooding That Has Devastated the Midwest" — BuzzFeed News

Handout / Reuters

"18 Breathtaking Pictures From California's Stunning 'Super Bloom'" — BuzzFeed News

Gregory Bull / AP

"Photographer Ryan Duffin Embraces the Quirks of His Subjects and the Outtakes of Life" — It's Nice That

Ryan Duffin

"Vivian Cherry: A Lifetime Photographing New York's Streets" — The Guardian

Vivian Cherry / Courtesy Daniel Cooney Fine Art, New York

"Crime Scene Shutterbugs of the 20th Century" — Topic

Weegee / Getty Images

"Powerful Photos of What Was Left Behind by America's Secret War in Laos" — Vice

Sadie Wechsler

"A Huge Cyclone Struck Mozambique and the Pictures of the Aftermath Are Devastating" — BuzzFeed News

Social Media / Josh Estey / CARE

"The 10 Most Popular Photography Destinations Around The World" — Harper's Bazaar

Lingxiao Xie / Getty Images

"21 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Efrem Lukatsky / AP


