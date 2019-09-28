 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on September 28, 2019, at 8:35 a.m. ET

With this week’s news of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, BuzzFeed News takes a deep dive into the photo archives to witness the events that transpired during the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton and its profound cultural impact on the American public.

On the heels of the UN Climate Action Summit, we highlight an exhibition that takes as its premise a sobering theme: The world’s poorest populations are affected first and greatest by climate change and, ironically, contribute the least to global warming. Doing its part to raise awareness on the climate emergency, BuzzFeed spoke to the teens marching in the climate strike and asked them what they value most about our precious planet. Photographers Mitch Epstein and George Georgiou capture intimate portraits of America today, while Shin Noguchi reveals a surreal vision of daily life in Japan. We tie things up with fun and historic perspectives on popular music and gaming.

In the meantime, these are the photo stories from this week that caught our eye and kept us thinking.


“These Pictures Show Just How Messy the Clinton Impeachment Was” — BuzzFeed News

Johnny Eggit / AFP / Getty Images

“These Heartbreaking Pictures Show the Reality of Climate Change and Inequality” — BuzzFeed News

Ami Vitale

“These Are the Things Teens Will Miss if Climate Change Destroys Earth” — BuzzFeed News

Avery White for BuzzFeed News

“Mitch Epstein’s Urgent Look at Communities Vying for American Land” — The New Yorker

Mitch Epstein

“A Portrait of Americans as They Come Together on US Streets” — The Washington Post

George Georgiou

“Bizarre Beauty: Shin Noguchi’s Everyday Japan” — The Guardian

Shin Noguchi

“23 of the Most Influential Pictures From Music History” — BuzzFeed News

Jim Marshall

“26 Nostalgic Pictures From the History of Nintendo” — BuzzFeed News

Toshiyuki Aizawa / Reuters

“24 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week” — BuzzFeed News

Andrew Hofstetter / Reuters


