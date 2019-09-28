9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

With this week’s news of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, BuzzFeed News takes a deep dive into the photo archives to witness the events that transpired during the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton and its profound cultural impact on the American public.



On the heels of the UN Climate Action Summit, we highlight an exhibition that takes as its premise a sobering theme: The world’s poorest populations are affected first and greatest by climate change and, ironically, contribute the least to global warming. Doing its part to raise awareness on the climate emergency, BuzzFeed spoke to the teens marching in the climate strike and asked them what they value most about our precious planet. Photographers Mitch Epstein and George Georgiou capture intimate portraits of America today, while Shin Noguchi reveals a surreal vision of daily life in Japan. We tie things up with fun and historic perspectives on popular music and gaming.

And a reminder: This weekend we’ll be launching our BuzzFeed News newsletter, JPG!

This weekly newsletter will feature the most powerful images from around the internet, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

In the meantime, these are the photo stories from this week that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

