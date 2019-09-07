 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on September 7, 2019, at 8:44 a.m. ET

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian’s destructive path across the Bahamas, BuzzFeed News has gathered an eye-opening collection of pictures documenting the recovery effort on the islands hit hardest by the powerful storm. What’s revealed in these pictures is a testament to the ferocious power of nature as well as the human will to overcome in such adverse circumstances.

Artist Elinor Carucci captures in pictures her deeply personal and intimate journey into middle age, while Atlantic photo editor Alan Taylor shares a touching tribute to his late parents and the beautiful state of Washington. From Washington, we head over to Nebraska, through photographer Gregory Halpern’s new book of visual poetry, Omaha Sketchbook. Photographer OK McCausland captures the camaraderie and tradition of Manhattan’s last public gun range, and a new book of work from the iconic photographer Dennis Stock captures a psychedelic vision of California in the 1960s.

These are some of the photo stories from this week that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

“These Heartbreaking Photos Show the Aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Ground in the Bahamas” — BuzzFeed News

Miami Herald / Getty Images

“A Photographer’s Intimate Self-Portrait of Womanhood in Middle Age” — The New Yorker

Elinor Carucci

“A Photo Trip to Washington State, Dedicated to My Parents” — The Atlantic

Mike Danneman / Getty Images

“Gregory Halpern’s American Heartland Photography” — The Guardian

Gregory Halpern / Courtesy Mack Books

“19 Pictures from Inside New York City’s Underground Gun Club” — BuzzFeed News

OK McCausland for BuzzFeed News

“‘Our Future Is Being Determined in the Lab Out West’: Revisiting a Classic Exploring California in the 1960s” — Washington Post

Dennis Stock / Magnum Photos

“Japan’s Veteran Maulers Happy to Die in Their Boots” — Reuters

Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

“21 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week” — BuzzFeed News

Ramon Espinosa / AP


