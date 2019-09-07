8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian’s destructive path across the Bahamas, BuzzFeed News has gathered an eye-opening collection of pictures documenting the recovery effort on the islands hit hardest by the powerful storm. What’s revealed in these pictures is a testament to the ferocious power of nature as well as the human will to overcome in such adverse circumstances.

Artist Elinor Carucci captures in pictures her deeply personal and intimate journey into middle age, while Atlantic photo editor Alan Taylor shares a touching tribute to his late parents and the beautiful state of Washington. From Washington, we head over to Nebraska, through photographer Gregory Halpern’s new book of visual poetry, Omaha Sketchbook. Photographer OK McCausland captures the camaraderie and tradition of Manhattan’s last public gun range, and a new book of work from the iconic photographer Dennis Stock captures a psychedelic vision of California in the 1960s.

These are some of the photo stories from this week that caught our eye and kept us thinking.