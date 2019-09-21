 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on September 21, 2019, at 1:18 p.m. ET

Our first featured story this week is a collaborative effort between professor of American studies Laura Browder and photographer Brian Palmer. Together they've captured the faces and stories of 30 individuals who grew up during the turbulent civil rights era in the American South. The results: an invaluable record of American history from those who actually lived it.

Photographer Vincent Tremeau's portraits of young refugee girls on what they hope to be when they grow up will fill you with emotion and inspiration. Highlighting the declining health of our environment, photographers Matthieu Paley and Joel Sartore offer perspectives on three regions of the planet feeling the brunt of climate change, while Caitlin Ochs and Greg Haerling document how one fashion designer is doing their part to help correct the damage done.

And a reminder — next week we'll be launching our BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG.

This weekly newsletter will feature the most powerful images from around the internet, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

These are the photo stories from this week that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"15 Powerful Stories of Segregation in America" — BuzzFeed News

Brian Palmer

"This Powerful Photo Series Asks Refugee Children What They Want to Be When They Grow Up" — BuzzFeed News

Vincent Tremeau

"What It’s Like Living in the Hottest City on Earth" — Time

Matthieu Paley

An ice seller in the city of Jacobabad.

"Fires in Indonesia Blanket Islands and Cities in Smog" — The Atlantic

Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

"Gorgeous Photos Prove That Trash Is the Next Fashion Frontier" — BuzzFeed News

Caitlin Ochs and Greg Haerling for Buzzfeed News

"Sea Turtles Are Surviving — Despite Us" — National Geographic

Joel Sartore / National Geographic

"65 Block Parties, 5 Boroughs, 20 Photographers: See What They Found" — The New York Times

Todd Heisler / THE NEW YORK TIMES

"23 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images


