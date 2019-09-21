8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Our first featured story this week is a collaborative effort between professor of American studies Laura Browder and photographer Brian Palmer. Together they've captured the faces and stories of 30 individuals who grew up during the turbulent civil rights era in the American South. The results: an invaluable record of American history from those who actually lived it.

Photographer Vincent Tremeau's portraits of young refugee girls on what they hope to be when they grow up will fill you with emotion and inspiration. Highlighting the declining health of our environment, photographers Matthieu Paley and Joel Sartore offer perspectives on three regions of the planet feeling the brunt of climate change, while Caitlin Ochs and Greg Haerling document how one fashion designer is doing their part to help correct the damage done.

And a reminder — next week we'll be launching our BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG.

This weekly newsletter will feature the most powerful images from around the internet, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.