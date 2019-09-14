9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week marked the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. To honor those first responders who sacrificed so much and who live with the long-term health effects of their actions, BuzzFeed News has gathered a collection of photographs that capture their selfless heroism on that fateful day.

Sept. 11 not only defined the future of America, but also Afghanistan. Photographer Kiana Hayeri spoke with 18 women in the Afghan capital of Kabul about their past, present, and future. Photographers Clara Vannucci and Sara Bennett also focused on telling women’s stories in their series, which documents the lives of those incarcerated in the US criminal justice system, while Elise Michely's stunning portraits capture the beauty of those living with alopecia. For something quirky and curious, B.A. Van Sise dives into the world of competitive beards and The Atlantic revisits the intriguing 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

