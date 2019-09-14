 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on September 14, 2019, at 1:20 p.m. ET

This week marked the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. To honor those first responders who sacrificed so much and who live with the long-term health effects of their actions, BuzzFeed News has gathered a collection of photographs that capture their selfless heroism on that fateful day.

Sept. 11 not only defined the future of America, but also Afghanistan. Photographer Kiana Hayeri spoke with 18 women in the Afghan capital of Kabul about their past, present, and future. Photographers Clara Vannucci and Sara Bennett also focused on telling women’s stories in their series, which documents the lives of those incarcerated in the US criminal justice system, while Elise Michely's stunning portraits capture the beauty of those living with alopecia. For something quirky and curious, B.A. Van Sise dives into the world of competitive beards and The Atlantic revisits the intriguing 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

Now for some exciting news! We’re soon launching our BFN newsletter— JPG.

This weekly newsletter will feature the most powerful images from around the internet, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

These are the photo stories from this week that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

