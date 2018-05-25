8 Photo Stories That Will Help You See The World A Little Differently Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet. Twitter

IT'S SUMMER, GUYS! This is a fun, sweet essay on a favorite American tradition: the ice cream truck. The edit is smart and the ice cream is irresistible. Feast your eyes first and then treat yourself to a snack. What's not to love? —Kate Bubacz, deputy photo director, BuzzFeed News



I realize this ritual may be some kind of fraternity nonsense, but the photos are just so intense — I can’t not look. You really feel for whoever is at the bottom of the climb and hope it doesn’t all turn into a massive fuckup. Well, you've got to commend them for their commitment to the brother/sisterhood.

—Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia



"Watershed Moment For Women Sailors In Grueling, 45,000 Mile Volvo Ocean Race" — ABC News Left: James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race, Right: Elol Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team

The tenacity of sailing is evident in this gritty series on women circumnavigating the world by sailboat. Water washes over many of the frames as crews work to steer sailboats and rig things in all conditions. The feat itself is more remarkable than the sailors' gender, but glad to see the inclusivity nonetheless.

—K.B.

Google Arts & Culture has teamed up with 33 museums from around the world to produce the largest and most comprehensive collection of artifacts, pictures, and text on the beloved Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. While any painting of Kahlo's might invite viewers into the mysteries of her genius, this tremendous online exhibit offers a window into the life of the woman behind the brush. A must-see for any lover of art. —Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News



Reuters photographer Thomas Peter has done an amazing job taking readers to the heart of this remote community. Even more significant is the role he plays as a historian, documenting what’s left of the Dukha people. As they attempt to preserve their culture against human activities and environmental changes, Peter’s work may soon be the little remaining physical evidence of their existence.

—A.M.

A nightmare account of an assignment gone wrong, but well worth a read. Adriane Ohanesian recounts being ambushed in Congo while working on a story — despite her gear being destroyed, she continued the assignment to bring to light the risks faced by rangers protecting wildlife, not to mention their fixers, drivers, and support staff (and, incidentally, Ohanesian herself). Eye-opening on multiple levels, the bravery of all involved is to be admired, as they strive to protect natural resources despite significant resistance.

—K.B.

"The Opioid Crisis Is Not Just An American Epidemic" — BuzzFeed News Emin Ozmen / Magnum Photos

We're no strangers to photographic explorations of the opioid epidemic here in the US. The medium is continually being used to report on the severity of the crisis and the desperate need for relief. Here, photographer Emin Ozmen calls attention to the fact that the crisis extends beyond our own borders. His careful work from Nigeria documents the heartbreaking grip of addiction, and just how different the level of care, treatment, and ability to combat the epidemic can be in a developing nation. In one hauntingly uncomfortable image, a patient lying on a concrete floor with his legs chained around a column lifts a steely gaze to the camera.

—Laura Geiser, photo editor, BuzzFeed News



Here are the most moving and breathtaking pictures from the past week.



—G.H.S.