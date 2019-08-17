9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

In this week’s roundup of interesting and usual photo stories, we take a hard look at the past, present, and future — beginning with the current reality of the hottest month ever recorded this past July and what that might mean for our future. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, a pair of stories on the lesser-known happenings of the era offer context for this historical event, including a look at what was dubbed “Black Woodstock” and a reminder of the more uncomfortable aspects of the iconic 1969 festival.

Galleries by photographers Hannah Thomson and Rachel Jessen offer surprising perspectives on the annual Twins Days festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, as well as the politically charged Iowa State Fair. Becky Harlan captures a different way of living on the channels of Washington, DC, and Greg Girard shows us what Tokyo looked like in the neon-soaked era of the ’70s. Speaking of Tokyo, we wrap this week with a fun dive into the history of skateboarding before the sport makes its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.