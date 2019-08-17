 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on August 17, 2019, at 12:37 p.m. ET

In this week’s roundup of interesting and usual photo stories, we take a hard look at the past, present, and future — beginning with the current reality of the hottest month ever recorded this past July and what that might mean for our future. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, a pair of stories on the lesser-known happenings of the era offer context for this historical event, including a look at what was dubbed “Black Woodstock” and a reminder of the more uncomfortable aspects of the iconic 1969 festival.

Galleries by photographers Hannah Thomson and Rachel Jessen offer surprising perspectives on the annual Twins Days festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, as well as the politically charged Iowa State Fair. Becky Harlan captures a different way of living on the channels of Washington, DC, and Greg Girard shows us what Tokyo looked like in the neon-soaked era of the ’70s. Speaking of Tokyo, we wrap this week with a fun dive into the history of skateboarding before the sport makes its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

“These Pictures Show What the Hottest Month Ever Recorded Looked Like” — BuzzFeed News

Loic Venance / AFP / Getty Images

“Here’s Just How Miserable Woodstock Really Was” — BuzzFeed News

Getty Images

“At ‘Black Woodstock,’ an All-Star Lineup Delivered Joy and Renewal to 300,000” — New York Times

Donal F. Holway / The New York Times

“24 Pictures That Perfectly Capture the Special Bonds of Twins” — BuzzFeed News

Hannah Thomson

“Just 11 People Trying to Eat Super Casually at the Iowa State Fair” — BuzzFeed News

Rachel Jessen

“Near D.C.’s Corridors of Power, a Channel of Laid-Back Houseboat Life” — NPR

Becky Harlan

“These Vivid, Nostalgic Photos Show What Tokyo Looked Like in the 1970s” — Washington Post

Greg Girard / Via greggirardpictures.com

“Here’s Just How Hardcore Skateboarding Was in the Early Days” — BuzzFeed News

George Rose / Getty Images

“22 of the Most Powerful Photos of the Week” — BuzzFeed News

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters


