9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on October 5, 2019, at 8:17 a.m. ET

This week, we've gathered photo stories from across the globe that capture extraordinary moments both small and monumental. First, we travel back in time to witness the tumultuous birth of the People's Republic of China and the unspoiled beauty of the Amazon rainforest during the 19th century. Photographer Mark Mahaney takes us to Alaska to witness their long hours of darkness, while the California Sunday Magazine has produced a suite of wildly entertaining stories of escapism across three different continents.

Photographer Donn Delson's aerial landscapes are mesmerizing, to say the least, and Delphine Diallo's approach to capturing self-beauty is empowering and deeply poignant. We wrap this week with tongue-in-cheek portraits of Guinness World Record holders and the breathtaking work of winners from the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards.

These are the photo stories from this week that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"This Is What China Looked Like 70 Years Ago" — BuzzFeed News

Paul Popper / Getty Images

"Rare 19th-Century Photos Show Pristine Beauty of the Amazon Rainforest" — CNN

Courtesy Sotheby’s

"Life in Alaska in the Round-the-Clock Darkness of Polar Night" — The New Yorker

Mark Mahaney / Via trespasser.pub

"Escaping in Los Angeles, Sao Paulo, and Shanghai" — The California Sunday Magazine

Larissa Zaidan

"Why Does Photographer Donn Delson Shoot From a Helicopter? Perspective." — Los Angeles Times

Donn Delson

"Delphine Diallo’s Portraiture Seeks to Unify and Empower" — British Journal of Photography

Delphine Diallo

"19 of the Most Bizarre World Records You Never Knew Existed" — BuzzFeed News

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

"Entries in the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards" — The Atlantic

Yang Cao / 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

"21 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Tom Fox / AP


