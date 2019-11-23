8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Love photography as much as we do? S ign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG.

Our first photo story this week highlights the historic work of Magnum through a new book that chronicles the legacy of street photography at this iconic photo agency. A gallery on the work of celebrity photographer Terry O'Neill shows the wide range of talent he's shot throughout his prolific career and a roundup by Artsy shows how women photographers today are celebrating black beauty.

Dean Davies's portraits crystalize the bonds of sisterhood and Al Drago takes us to Washington, DC, to see how the ongoing impeachment inquiry has transformed the city's tourism industry. We end on photographs by Brittainy Newman and Chris de Bode, who both capture the promise and dreams of children today, despite their adverse circumstances.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

