 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on November 23, 2019, at 6:37 a.m. ET

Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG.

Our first photo story this week highlights the historic work of Magnum through a new book that chronicles the legacy of street photography at this iconic photo agency. A gallery on the work of celebrity photographer Terry O'Neill shows the wide range of talent he's shot throughout his prolific career and a roundup by Artsy shows how women photographers today are celebrating black beauty.

Dean Davies's portraits crystalize the bonds of sisterhood and Al Drago takes us to Washington, DC, to see how the ongoing impeachment inquiry has transformed the city's tourism industry. We end on photographs by Brittainy Newman and Chris de Bode, who both capture the promise and dreams of children today, despite their adverse circumstances.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"12 Iconic Pictures That Define the History of Street Photography" — BuzzFeed News

Jonas Bendiksen / Magnum Photo

"Photographer Terry O'Neill: a Life in Pictures" — The Guardian

Terry O'neill / Iconic Images

"7 Women Photographers Celebrating Black Beauty" — Artsy

Renell Medrano / Aperture

"The Intoxicating Appeal of Older Sisters" — Refinery 29

Dean Davies

"Get to Know the 'Trump Impeachment Tourists'" — Wall Street Journal

Al Drago

"114,000 Students in N.Y.C. Are Homeless. These Two Let Us Into Their Lives." — The New York Times

Brittainy Newman / THE NEW YORK TIMES

"This One’s for the Dreamers Out There…" — PDN

Chris de Bode

"23 of the Most Powerful Photos of this Week" — BuzzFeed News

The Washington Post / Getty Images


ADVERTISEMENT