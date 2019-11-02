 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on November 2, 2019, at 10:03 a.m. ET

We lead this week’s photo stories with a focus on the California wildfires and the emergency responders who are working tirelessly to save lives and property. From there, we shift gears to the holiday season to witness what may have been the most hedonistic party ever to be thrown — the annual Studio 54 Halloween party. Next up, check out some of the beautiful ways that cultures around the world honor the dead during this spiritual holiday season.

Photographer Dina Litovsky shows how young women are defining the future of technology, and Jessica Lehrman sets out to document today's American youth. And from the archives, profiles on Dennis Hopper and Sage Sohier show how these masters of the craft were able help us see the world a little differently through their work.

"These Photos Show Just How Terrifying the Fires in California Are" — BuzzFeed News

Philip Pacheco / Getty Images

"Here's What Studio 54's Infamous Halloween Parties Really Looked Like" — BuzzFeed News

Allan Tannenbaum / Getty Images

"These Beautiful Photos Show How Cultures Around the World Honor the Dead" — BuzzFeed News

Nurphoto / Getty Images

"For Girls in Science, the Time Is Now" — National Geographic

Dina Litovsky / National Geographic

"On the Road: Dennis Hopper's 1960s Photography" — the Guardian

Dennis Hopper

"What Do Young People Really Think?" — the New York Times

Jessica Lehrman

"The Mysterious Relationship Between Pets and Their Owners" — the New Yorker

Sage Sohier

"20 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Handout / Getty Images

