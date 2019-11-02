8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We lead this week’s photo stories with a focus on the California wildfires and the emergency responders who are working tirelessly to save lives and property. From there, we shift gears to the holiday season to witness what may have been the most hedonistic party ever to be thrown — the annual Studio 54 Halloween party. Next up, check out some of the beautiful ways that cultures around the world honor the dead during this spiritual holiday season.

Photographer Dina Litovsky shows how young women are defining the future of technology, and Jessica Lehrman sets out to document today's American youth. And from the archives, profiles on Dennis Hopper and Sage Sohier show how these masters of the craft were able help us see the world a little differently through their work.



Don't forget to sign up for our BuzzFeed News photo newsletter, offering the most powerful images from around the internet, behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers, and hard-hitting photo stories delivered to your inbox each week.

Sign up here: