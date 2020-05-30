7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

The United States has once again been shaken by the horrific news of the death of an unarmed black man in the custody of a white police officer. Our first gallery this week captures the response from those who are fed up with this recurring and unjust narrative.

In the midst of mass protests and calls to action, the coronavirus pandemic rages on while fears of a possible second wave have been spurred by the premature easing of restrictions across many states. Our next photo story shows how Americans went out in droves on Memorial Day despite warnings, and a powerful photo essay by Caitlin Ochs on the morgues of New York City captures what it looks like when there’s not enough room to store bodies. Then we take a look at how restaurants are adapting to these unprecedented times and what dining might be like after the pandemic, and we wrap up this week's coronavirus coverage with an array of creative photo projects, each shot within quarantine and each a testament to artistic ingenuity in the face of adverse circumstances.

