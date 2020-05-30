 Skip To Content
7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on May 30, 2020, at 10:23 a.m. ET

The United States has once again been shaken by the horrific news of the death of an unarmed black man in the custody of a white police officer. Our first gallery this week captures the response from those who are fed up with this recurring and unjust narrative.

In the midst of mass protests and calls to action, the coronavirus pandemic rages on while fears of a possible second wave have been spurred by the premature easing of restrictions across many states. Our next photo story shows how Americans went out in droves on Memorial Day despite warnings, and a powerful photo essay by Caitlin Ochs on the morgues of New York City captures what it looks like when there’s not enough room to store bodies. Then we take a look at how restaurants are adapting to these unprecedented times and what dining might be like after the pandemic, and we wrap up this week's coronavirus coverage with an array of creative photo projects, each shot within quarantine and each a testament to artistic ingenuity in the face of adverse circumstances.

"29 Powerful Scenes From the Protests Over George Floyd's Death" — BuzzFeed News

John Minchillo / AP

"29 Pictures of Memorial Day Weekend During a Deadly Pandemic" — BuzzFeed News

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

"‘Dead Inside’: The Morgue Trucks of New York City" — The New York Times

Caitlin Ochs

"A Young Fashion Photographer’s Intimate FaceTime Portraits" — The New Yorker

Heather Glazzard

"These Surreal Pictures Show How Restaurants Are Adapting to the Pandemic" — BuzzFeed News

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

"We Asked 10 Photographers to Visualize Joy in Quarantine" — Refinery 29

Phebe Schmidt / Dana Trippe

"21 of the Most Powerful Photos of this Week" — BuzzFeed News

Carlos Gonzalez / AP


