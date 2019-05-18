10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Following the week's largest story on Alabama's new abortion law, BuzzFeed News has gathered pictures that explore the polarizing rhetoric around this hot-button topic. In Alaska, photographer Ash Adams challenges our preconceived notions of the "Last Frontier," while Alan Chin bears witness to how one Chinese American community in Utah is correcting its history some 150 years later.

From the bright and colorful to the cozy and mundane, photographers Poppy Marriott and Landon Nordeman share windows into worlds of inspiration, and in Venezuela, photographer Esther Black shows us what it takes to be a professional cheerleader in this complex South American country. Artsy brings together the work 20 powerhouse women photojournalists who are changing the way we look at the world, while Vulture shares a surprising gallery of recently unearthed photos by one of the greats.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.