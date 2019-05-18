 Skip To Content
10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on May 18, 2019, at 9:01 a.m. ET

Following the week's largest story on Alabama's new abortion law, BuzzFeed News has gathered pictures that explore the polarizing rhetoric around this hot-button topic. In Alaska, photographer Ash Adams challenges our preconceived notions of the "Last Frontier," while Alan Chin bears witness to how one Chinese American community in Utah is correcting its history some 150 years later.

From the bright and colorful to the cozy and mundane, photographers Poppy Marriott and Landon Nordeman share windows into worlds of inspiration, and in Venezuela, photographer Esther Black shows us what it takes to be a professional cheerleader in this complex South American country. Artsy brings together the work 20 powerhouse women photojournalists who are changing the way we look at the world, while Vulture shares a surprising gallery of recently unearthed photos by one of the greats.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"These Photos Show How Divisive the Debate on Abortion Is in the US" — BuzzFeed News

Marc Piscotty / Getty Images

"Suffering Unseen: The Dark Truth Behind Wildlife Tourism" — National Geographic

Kirsten Luce / National Geographic

"These Photos Prove How Little You Know About Alaska" — BuzzFeed News

Ash Adams

"20 Rising Female Photojournalists" — Artsy

September Dawn Bottoms

"Vibrant Colours, Buzzcuts & Freedom: This Is Non-Binary Hair in All Its Glory" — Refinery 29

Poppy Marriott

"The Rooms Where It Happens" — New York Times

Mikael Sjöberg / The New York Times

"Lost Weegee Crime Photos Revealed!" — Vulture

Weegee / International Center of Photography

"In Venezuela, a Glamorous Career Becomes a Means of Survival" — California Sunday Magazine

Esther Black

"Historic Transcontinental Railroad Photo Has Finally Been Corrected — 150 Years Later" — BuzzFeed News

Alan Chin

"22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Paul Ratje / AFP / Getty Images

