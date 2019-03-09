 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez and Kate Bubacz

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Deputy Photo Director

Posted on March 9, 2019, at 10:50 a.m. ET

This week, we remember through pictures some of the inspiring and groundbreaking legacies left by artists who died recently — from the striking images of photographers Ren Hang and Yannis Behrakis, to the overwhelming generosity of actor Luke Perry. In current events, the Atlantic offers gut-wrenching visuals following a tornado in Alabama that left 23 dead and a trail of devastation in its path, while BuzzFeed News puts this week's Mardi Gras celebration into context with a gallery of pictures capturing the spirit of Mardi Gras in the 1970s.

Carrying on with this theme of celebration, profiles on artists Mikael Owunna, Miranda Barnes, and Naima Green, celebrate diversity and love in all of its colorful forms, while a historic perspective on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March recounts the trials and triumphs of those civil rights leaders who paved the way for equality in America today.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"Take A Look Back On Luke Perry's Life In Front Of The Camera" — BuzzFeed News

Bravo / Getty Images

"Ren Hang’s Provocative Photographs Show A China We Rarely See" — The New York Times

Estate of Ren Hang / Blindspot Gallery

"These Harrowing Pictures Capture The Reality Of "Bloody Sunday" In 1965" — BuzzFeed News

Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

"'Every Black Person Deserves To See Themselves This Way'" — NPR

Mikael Owunna

"Naima Green Captures The Many Faces Of The Queer Community" — Artsy

Naima Green

"This Photographer Captures The Beauty Of People Of Color In Love" — Vice

Miranda Barnes

"Alabama Tornado Devastation In Photos" — The Atlantic

David Goldman / AP

"Remembering Photographer Yannis Behrakis" — CNN

Yannis Behrakis / Reuters

"24 Delightfully Sinful Pictures Of Mardi Gras In The 1970s" — BuzzFeed News

Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

"22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

David Goldman / AP


ADVERTISEMENT