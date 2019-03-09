10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we remember through pictures some of the inspiring and groundbreaking legacies left by artists who died recently — from the striking images of photographers Ren Hang and Yannis Behrakis, to the overwhelming generosity of actor Luke Perry. In current events, the Atlantic offers gut-wrenching visuals following a tornado in Alabama that left 23 dead and a trail of devastation in its path, while BuzzFeed News puts this week's Mardi Gras celebration into context with a gallery of pictures capturing the spirit of Mardi Gras in the 1970s.

Carrying on with this theme of celebration, profiles on artists Mikael Owunna, Miranda Barnes, and Naima Green, celebrate diversity and love in all of its colorful forms, while a historic perspective on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March recounts the trials and triumphs of those civil rights leaders who paved the way for equality in America today.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

