9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We start this week off with a pair of galleries that capture the growing anxiety surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. At tourist sites around the globe, streets and public spaces that are often crowded with visitors remain empty over fears of the coronavirus. And in the US, after news of the first coronavirus-related deaths, people are flooding stores to stock up on emergency supplies. From there we shift our focus to the climate emergency, where a ban on all plastic bags has just gone into effect in New York state. Photographer Tony Cenicola gives us one last look at plastic bags before we say good riddance to these pollutants forever.

In Greece, photographer Demetrios Ioannou follows one Paralympic fencer as he trains for gold, while Ty Wright shows how one museum is preserving the history of Selma, Alabama, on the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” Deanna Dikeman’s portrait series of her parents will leave you in tears, and Haruka Sakaguchi teams up with Griselda San Martin to show how actors of color are often typecast in media today. We end on photographs from Nashville, where neighbors have banded together to help in the recovery effort following a storm that left at least 24 people dead.

