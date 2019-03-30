 Skip To Content
10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez and Kate Bubacz

Posted on March 30, 2019, at 12:19 p.m. ET

This week, we highlight photo stories that delve into the curious and the unknown. Profiles on Vincent Fournier’s new book Space Utopia and Lisa Elmaleh’s tintype photographs explore the exciting possibilities on opposite ends of the technological spectrum, while galleries on Life magazine photographer Margaret Bourke-White and the women of NASA celebrate those who have smashed boundaries and paved the way for the next generation.

Photographers Mel D. Cole and Bex Day capture striking and unique perspectives from the communities they hail from, as with Habiba Nowrose’s haunting portraits of concealed women. For a quick smile, we’ve included BuzzFeed News’ gallery of how baseball’s opening day has evolved since the early 1900s, as well as the Smithsonian’s scientific explanation for one of the most curious sights of Lake Michigan to be captured on camera.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

“22 Pictures That Helped Define the 20th Century” — BuzzFeed News

Oscar Graubner / Getty Images

“This Bangladeshi Photographer’s Work on Beauty Will Give You Nightmares” — Vice

Habiba Nowrose

“Photographer Captures Stunning Images of Ice Shards Along Lake Michigan” — Smithsonian

Joel Bissell / AP

“23 of the Most Important Pictures in the History of Space Exploration” — BuzzFeed News

Corbis / Getty Images

“Vincent Fournier’s ‘Space Utopia’: Space Exploration as Humanity’s Great Adventure” — Washington Post

Vincent Fournier

“Tintype Portraits of Old-Time Musicians from Appalachia” — New York Times

Lisa Elmaleh

“Intimate Portraits of the Over 40s in the Transgender Community” — Refinery29

Bex Day / Herrick Gallery, London

“How Mel D. Cole Transformed Hip-Hop Photography Forever” — FADER

Mel D. Cole

“These Pictures Show Just How Much Baseball’s Opening Day Has Changed” — BuzzFeed News

Nick Wass / Getty Images

"24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Amer Alhamwe / AFP / Getty Images


