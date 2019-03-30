10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we highlight photo stories that delve into the curious and the unknown. Profiles on Vincent Fournier’s new book Space Utopia and Lisa Elmaleh’s tintype photographs explore the exciting possibilities on opposite ends of the technological spectrum, while galleries on Life magazine photographer Margaret Bourke-White and the women of NASA celebrate those who have smashed boundaries and paved the way for the next generation.

Photographers Mel D. Cole and Bex Day capture striking and unique perspectives from the communities they hail from, as with Habiba Nowrose’s haunting portraits of concealed women. For a quick smile, we’ve included BuzzFeed News’ gallery of how baseball’s opening day has evolved since the early 1900s, as well as the Smithsonian’s scientific explanation for one of the most curious sights of Lake Michigan to be captured on camera.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

