11 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on March 21, 2020, at 9:50 a.m. ET

This week saw a dramatic escalation in the coronavirus pandemic and its effect not only on the health and well-being of people across the globe, but also in economic fallout, as new social distancing measures shake markets and cause widespread unemployment. As this situation evolves from day to day, the BuzzFeed News photo department has continued to provide focused coverage and new visual perspectives on these extraordinary times.

First in this week’s photo stories, photographer Sean Proctor visits a grocery store in Michigan to document what people are putting in their carts in preparation for self-isolation. Next we visit two of the major US cities impacted by the coronavirus, New York and San Francisco, as they grapple with new social distancing measures designed to halt the spread of the virus. Ryan Christopher Jones focuses on how delivery workers are faring under increased demand and risk, while Reuters photographer Yana Paskova reports from one retirement community seemly unfazed by the coronavirus news. Last, we take a look at the brave individuals working on the front lines of the pandemic to help those in need.

For those who need a break from coronavirus coverage, we’ve also gathered some of our favorite photo stories that celebrate history, art, and craft. Don’t forget to also sign up for our BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

“Take a Look at What People Have Bought to Prepare for the Coronavirus Outbreak” — BuzzFeed News

Sean Proctor

“Here’s What NYC Looks Like During the Coronavirus Pandemic” — BuzzFeed News

Getty Images

“Here’s What San Francisco Looks Like During Its Shelter-in-Place Order” — BuzzFeed News

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

“This Is What Life Is Like During the Coronavirus Outbreak for a Delivery Guy” — BuzzFeed News

Ryan Christopher Jones for BuzzFeed News

“People in This Senior Living Community Were Way Too Close in Spite of the Coronavirus” — BuzzFeed News

Yana Paskova / Reuters

“These Inspiring Pictures Show People Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic” — BuzzFeed News

John Moore / Getty Images

“The Women Photographers Redefining Surrealism for the 21st Century” — Artsy

Left: Musée National d'Art Moderne, Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris; Right: Gallery Fifty One

“Akinbode Akinbiyi’s Street Photography from Major Metropolises in Africa” — Washington Post

Akinbode Akinbiyi

On view at the FotoFest 2020 Biennial African Cosmologies: Photography, Time, and the Other.

“To All the Snowmen We’ve Made Together” — New York Times

Eric Oglander

“12 Remarkable Color Pictures of St. Patrick’s Day Parades From History” — BuzzFeed News

McCord Museum

“28 of the Most Powerful Photos of this Week” — BuzzFeed News

Evan Vucci / AP



