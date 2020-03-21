11 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week saw a dramatic escalation in the coronavirus pandemic and its effect not only on the health and well-being of people across the globe, but also in economic fallout, as new social distancing measures shake markets and cause widespread unemployment. As this situation evolves from day to day, the BuzzFeed News photo department has continued to provide focused coverage and new visual perspectives on these extraordinary times.



First in this week’s photo stories, photographer Sean Proctor visits a grocery store in Michigan to document what people are putting in their carts in preparation for self-isolation. Next we visit two of the major US cities impacted by the coronavirus, New York and San Francisco, as they grapple with new social distancing measures designed to halt the spread of the virus. Ryan Christopher Jones focuses on how delivery workers are faring under increased demand and risk, while Reuters photographer Yana Paskova reports from one retirement community seemly unfazed by the coronavirus news. Last, we take a look at the brave individuals working on the front lines of the pandemic to help those in need.

For those who need a break from coronavirus coverage, we've also gathered some of our favorite photo stories that celebrate history, art, and craft.