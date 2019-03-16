9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, as parts of the country slip gracefully into spring and others are thrashed by a massive winter storm, the Atlantic has brought together an exciting gallery of ancient celebrations to mark the end of the season (or at least what's supposed be the end of the season).

Photo stories by BuzzFeed News capture the importance of community in the face of adversity, and at the New York Times, photographer Doug Mills recounts his roller-coaster experience covering the Trump administration. Elsewhere in a more distant time and space, NASA offers a stunning perspective of Mars by revealing the final dispatches from its rover Opportunity, while behind-the-scenes pictures from the James Bond films are oozing with cool nostalgia.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.