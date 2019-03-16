 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez and Kate Bubacz

Posted on March 16, 2019, at 9:25 a.m. ET

This week, as parts of the country slip gracefully into spring and others are thrashed by a massive winter storm, the Atlantic has brought together an exciting gallery of ancient celebrations to mark the end of the season (or at least what's supposed be the end of the season).

Photo stories by BuzzFeed News capture the importance of community in the face of adversity, and at the New York Times, photographer Doug Mills recounts his roller-coaster experience covering the Trump administration. Elsewhere in a more distant time and space, NASA offers a stunning perspective of Mars by revealing the final dispatches from its rover Opportunity, while behind-the-scenes pictures from the James Bond films are oozing with cool nostalgia.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"An Ancient Ceremony to Celebrate the End of Winter" — The Atlantic

Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

"This Photographer Took Stunning Photos of the Exact Moment Her Son Was Born" — BuzzFeed News

Megan Mattiuzzo

"Our White House Photographer on Covering President Trump" — The New York Times

Doug Mills / Getty Images

"These Beautiful Portraits Capture the Lives Of Gender-Nonbinary People" — BuzzFeed News

Chloe Aftel

"Here's What It's Like to Live Out of a Motel After California's Worst Wildfire" — BuzzFeed News

Rachel Bujalski for BuzzFeed News

"James Bond Behind-the-Scenes: The Photos" — Esquire

Larry Ellis / Getty Images

"These Are the Last Photos NASA's Opportunity Rover Took on Mars" — Space

NASA

"These Pictures Show Just How Severe Venezuela's Massive Blackouts Are" — BuzzFeed News

Stringer / Reuters

"23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Pool / Getty Images


