9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

For many across the globe, this past week has been one of alarm and action as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. For the BuzzFeed News photo department, we've stayed committed to offering visual perspectives that accurately and fairly depict these events as they quickly unfold. Our first photo story explores how communities in affected countries are taking precautions to protect themselves from infection. From there, we focus on Italy and New Rochelle, New York — two locations that have taken unprecedented lockdown measures in an effort to help mitigate the virus's spread.

For those of us who need a break from the coronavirus news, we've also brought together a good mix of fascinating and thoughtful photo stories for your viewing pleasure. Take a journey back in time to meet the women who've paved the way for female photojournalists today, and check out Alastair Philip Wiper's new book, Unintended Beauty, which captures surprisingly beautiful portraits of factories and laboratories around the world. From Russia, we have a story on how young cadets undergo military training. And in Tokyo, when the sun sets, photographer Liam Wong captures a neon-drenched vision of the city.

Don’t forget to sign up for our BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.