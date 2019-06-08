 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 8, 2019, at 8:06 a.m. ET

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy to liberate Europe from Nazi tyranny. To commemorate the sacrifices from those who served on D-Day, BuzzFeed News has gathered a collection of rare and incredible color images from the era.

From the 1940s, we journey onward to the ’60s to highlight a new exhibition at the New York Public Library that celebrates the legacy of the 1969 Stonewall riots. Our next stop is the ’80s, where startling perspectives on the Chernobyl disaster and China's Tiananmen Square protests will remind you of the human cost of these tragedies. In keeping with the theme of time, photographer Annie Wang shares a lovely series of portraits documenting the relationship with her son over the course of several decades.

Lastly, photographer Melissa Golden asks 10 doctors and medical students for their opinions on abortion rights, while artistic duo Luke & Nik offer a colorful and exciting portrait series that will get you pumped for the 2019 Women's World Cup.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"These Remarkable Pictures Show What D-Day Looked Like in Full Color" —BuzzFeed News

Galerie Bilderwelt / Getty Images

"World War II Veterans Commemorate D-Day in France" —Quartz

Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

"This Is What 10 Doctors and Medical Students Think About Abortion Rights" —BuzzFeed News

Melissa Golden

"These Pictures Show the Tiananmen Square Protests Like You've Never Seen Them" —BuzzFeed News

Peter Charlesworth / Getty Images

"Chernobyl Disaster: Photos From 1986" —the Atlantic

Boris Yurchenko / AP

"A Photographer’s Vision of Being a Mother and an Artist, Year After Year" —the New Yorker

Annie Wang

"We Celebrate World Cup Fandom With These Striking Face Painting Looks" —Refinery29

Luke & Nik

"17 Pictures That Changed the Course of LGBT History" —BuzzFeed News

New York Public Library, Manuscripts and Archives Division

"21 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" —BuzzFeed News

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters


ADVERTISEMENT