9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy to liberate Europe from Nazi tyranny. To commemorate the sacrifices from those who served on D-Day, BuzzFeed News has gathered a collection of rare and incredible color images from the era.

From the 1940s, we journey onward to the ’60s to highlight a new exhibition at the New York Public Library that celebrates the legacy of the 1969 Stonewall riots. Our next stop is the ’80s, where startling perspectives on the Chernobyl disaster and China's Tiananmen Square protests will remind you of the human cost of these tragedies. In keeping with the theme of time, photographer Annie Wang shares a lovely series of portraits documenting the relationship with her son over the course of several decades.

Lastly, photographer Melissa Golden asks 10 doctors and medical students for their opinions on abortion rights, while artistic duo Luke & Nik offer a colorful and exciting portrait series that will get you pumped for the 2019 Women's World Cup.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.