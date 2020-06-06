 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The George Floyd Protests

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 6, 2020, at 11:13 a.m. ET

This week, demonstrations have continued to sweep across the nation following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police. As protesters have grown in numbers and the message against anti-Black racism and police brutality has amplified, the response from police has been combative and often violent. To help make sense of this monumental time in America, BuzzFeed News has brought together eight photo stories from this past week that capture a wide spectrum of diverse and historical perspectives on the systemic racism fueling the protests we see today.

First, sift through today's most powerful images from the protests to bring you those quieter moments of peace and optimism that often go overlooked during events like these. Next, we hear from the photographers on the front lines documenting history as it unfolds before their lenses, as well as how people are coming together in the aftermath of the destruction to clean up their communities. Lastly, photo essays chronicling the last 100 years of protest for racial justice in the US offer historical context for today's events.

"27 Powerful Moments of Hope During the Protests Over George Floyd's Death" — BuzzFeed News

Medianews Group / Getty Images

"After the Death of George Floyd: Voices Behind the Most Powerful Protest Photos" — Time

John Minchillo / AP

"17 Powerful Pictures of the Protests Through the Eyes of Black Photographers" — BuzzFeed News

Chris Facey

"‘In Every City, There’s a George Floyd’: Portraits of Protest" — The New York Times

Demetrius Freeman for the The New York Times

"People Are Coming Together Across the Country to Clean Up Neighborhoods After a Weekend of Protests" — BuzzFeed News

Javier Tovar / Getty Images

"This Is What 100 Years of Protests for Racial Justice Looks Like in America" — BuzzFeed News

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

"This Is What It Looked Like the Last Time New York City Had a Curfew" — BuzzFeed News

John Lent / AP

"25 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Brent Stirton / Getty Images


