8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The George Floyd Protests

This week, demonstrations have continued to sweep across the nation following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police. As protesters have grown in numbers and the message against anti-Black racism and police brutality has amplified, the response from police has been combative and often violent. To help make sense of this monumental time in America, BuzzFeed News has brought together eight photo stories from this past week that capture a wide spectrum of diverse and historical perspectives on the systemic racism fueling the protests we see today.

First, sift through today's most powerful images from the protests to bring you those quieter moments of peace and optimism that often go overlooked during events like these. Next, we hear from the photographers on the front lines documenting history as it unfolds before their lenses, as well as how people are coming together in the aftermath of the destruction to clean up their communities. Lastly, photo essays chronicling the last 100 years of protest for racial justice in the US offer historical context for today's events.

