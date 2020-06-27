9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week's roundup begins with a look back at LGBTQ history with a pair of photo stories that explore the powerful duality of Pride marches — part protest for the advancement LGBTQ civil rights and part vibrant celebration of community and culture. Next up, we turn our attention to the topic of race in the US by highlighting the work of Black image makers, both past and present, while photographer Brandon Tauszik explores the surreal world of Civil War reenactors today.

With coronavirus cases surging around the globe, Reuters photographer Ueslei Marcelino visits communities along the Amazon river to show the troubling reality of the pandemic's spread. Lastly, we have a collection of pictures all too real for those of us experiencing cabin fever in quarantine — artist Barbara Iweins photographs and catalogs all 10,532 objects in her home.

