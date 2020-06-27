 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 27, 2020, at 12:09 p.m. ET

This week's roundup begins with a look back at LGBTQ history with a pair of photo stories that explore the powerful duality of Pride marches — part protest for the advancement LGBTQ civil rights and part vibrant celebration of community and culture. Next up, we turn our attention to the topic of race in the US by highlighting the work of Black image makers, both past and present, while photographer Brandon Tauszik explores the surreal world of Civil War reenactors today.

With coronavirus cases surging around the globe, Reuters photographer Ueslei Marcelino visits communities along the Amazon river to show the troubling reality of the pandemic's spread. Lastly, we have a collection of pictures all too real for those of us experiencing cabin fever in quarantine — artist Barbara Iweins photographs and catalogs all 10,532 objects in her home.

Don’t forget to also sign up for our BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

"27 Inspiring Moments of Protest From LGBTQ History" — BuzzFeed News

Gregory Smith / Getty Images

"50th Anniversary of Gay Pride Parades on Both Coasts" — Associated Press

AP Photo

"Self-Portraits From Black Photographers Reflecting on America" — The New York Times

Dana Scruggs for The New York Times

"The New Collective Creating Space for Black Photographers to Gain Visibility" — Artsy

Braylen Dion

"This Legendary Black Photographer Documented Police Arrests In The 1950s" — BuzzFeed News

Courtesy Gordon Parks Foundation

"This Photographer’s Photos Explore the Culture of Civil War Reenactors" — Washington Post

Brandon Tauszik

"'How Many People Are Going to Die?' — COVID-19 Races Up the Amazon" — Reuters

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

"Artist Barbara Iweins on Spending Two Years Photographing All 10,532 Objects in Her House" — It's Nice That

Barbara Iweins

"25 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Jordi Vidal / Getty Images


ADVERTISEMENT