8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

In celebration of Pride 2019, we start off our photo stories this week with galleries that explore facets of LGBT history. These pictures, some dating as far back as the 1920s, depict what was often a difficult and dangerous struggle for visibility and change. What threads each of these galleries together is a message of perseverance and hope — that with every struggle, it does get better.

Shutterbugs, rejoice! Vice's Photo Issue 2019 is a vibrant buffet of exciting new photography for your eye's delight, while the Atlantic takes us to Arizona's Monument Valley to see how different photographers approach one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. Lastly, we have Isa Leshko's breathtaking portraits of rescued farm animals and the animal sanctuaries that have saved them from what is often a cruel and inhumane environment.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.