8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 23, 2019, at 10:25 a.m. ET

In celebration of Pride 2019, we start off our photo stories this week with galleries that explore facets of LGBT history. These pictures, some dating as far back as the 1920s, depict what was often a difficult and dangerous struggle for visibility and change. What threads each of these galleries together is a message of perseverance and hope — that with every struggle, it does get better.

Shutterbugs, rejoice! Vice's Photo Issue 2019 is a vibrant buffet of exciting new photography for your eye's delight, while the Atlantic takes us to Arizona's Monument Valley to see how different photographers approach one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. Lastly, we have Isa Leshko's breathtaking portraits of rescued farm animals and the animal sanctuaries that have saved them from what is often a cruel and inhumane environment.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

“This Is What Pride Looked Like in the ’70s” — BuzzFeed News

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

“Overlooked No More: Claude Cahun, Whose Photographs Explored Gender and Sexuality” — the New York Times

“10 Iconic Photos of LGBTQ History From Getty Images” — Advocate

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

“The Photo Issue 2019” — Vice

Todd Midler

“These Pictures of Rescued Animals Will Have You Crying Tears of Joy” — BuzzFeed News

Isa Leshko

“The Scene in Orlando as Trump Launches His Reelection Bid” — the Washington Post

Zack Wittman / for the Washington Post

“The Moods of Monument Valley” — the Atlantic

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

“22 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week” — BuzzFeed News

AP


