8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

In Portland, where protests for racial justice have continued for more than 50 days, demonstrators saw a dramatic escalation this week after the Trump administration deployed militarized federal officers to protect state property in the city. Our first photo essay captures these troubling moments of conflict between citizen protesters and federal agents touting “less-lethal” crowd control munitions and body armor designed for urban warfare. Next, we hear the firsthand account of a photographer on the ground in Portland and his experience working under a barrage of tear gas and rubber bullets.

Shifting focus to the coronavirus pandemic, we see the dramatic impact of COVID-19 on world tourism and the different ways that countries are going about reopening. For a more positive read, we present the winners of the 13th annual iPhone Photography Awards and the work of Jeff Mermelstein whose sneaky eye captures the texts of strangers. Next, we say goodbye to Paul Fusco, a legend of photojournalism. And finally, let’s end on something we all need more of these days: the uplifting joy of our furry canine friends in the Atlantic.

