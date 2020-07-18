9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

With schools across the US weighing the possibility of bringing students back to the classroom amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases, many parents are searching for guidance on how to safely send their children back. Our first photo story explores how some schools around the world have reopened with new safety precautions and what the fall semester could look like for US students.

In Japan, Reuters photographer Kim Kyung-hoon shows how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the long and rich tradition of geisha, while the Atlantic travels back to 1918 to show how face masks were widely used to mitigate the spread of the flu pandemic. BuzzFeed News photo director Kate Bubacz writes on police surveillance during recent Black Lives Matter protests, and photographer Sophie Harris-Taylor captures the challenges and rewards of breastfeeding as a new mom. For something fun and uplifting, we end with photo stories on the fascinating world of sharks and work by legendary photographers who have shaped the way we see the world today.

