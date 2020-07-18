 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on July 18, 2020, at 11:03 a.m. ET

With schools across the US weighing the possibility of bringing students back to the classroom amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases, many parents are searching for guidance on how to safely send their children back. Our first photo story explores how some schools around the world have reopened with new safety precautions and what the fall semester could look like for US students.

In Japan, Reuters photographer Kim Kyung-hoon shows how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the long and rich tradition of geisha, while the Atlantic travels back to 1918 to show how face masks were widely used to mitigate the spread of the flu pandemic. BuzzFeed News photo director Kate Bubacz writes on police surveillance during recent Black Lives Matter protests, and photographer Sophie Harris-Taylor captures the challenges and rewards of breastfeeding as a new mom. For something fun and uplifting, we end with photo stories on the fascinating world of sharks and work by legendary photographers who have shaped the way we see the world today.

Don’t forget to also sign up for JPG, our BuzzFeed News newsletter, for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

"These Pictures Show How Some Countries Are Going Back To School" — BuzzFeed News

Vitaliy Ankov / Sputnik via AP

"Geisha Struggle to Survive in the Shadow of Coronavirus" — Reuters

Kim Kyung-hoon / Reuters

"The Influenza Masks of 1918" — the Atlantic

Time Life Pictures / Getty Images

"Here’s Why BLM Protesters Have Asked Journalists Not To Show Their Faces" — BuzzFeed News

Gabriele Holtermann / Sipa USA via AP

"This Powerful Photo Series Shows The Truth Behind Breastfeeding" — BuzzFeed News

Sophie Harris-Taylor

"Power, Majesty, Wonder: The Startling World of Sharks" — the Guardian

George Karbus Photography / Getty Images

"Fiona Adams, Photographer of the Beatles and Other Rock Stars, Dies at 84" — BBC

Fiona Adams / Getty Images

"A Round-Up of More Photography Fundraisers You May Have Missed" — i-D

Joel Meyerowitz

"25 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Str / Getty Images

