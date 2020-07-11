8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

One week after 4th of July festivities in the US, the country continues to struggle with rising cases of COVID-19 amid the gradual reopening of its economy despite warnings from top health officials. Two photo essays capture the US at these troubling crossroads where thousands of Americans celebrated the holiday weekend in crowds and without regard for social distancing measures. At Mount Rushmore, President Donald Trump insisted at a political rally that the virus will soon “disappear."



Next, we explore the poetic work of photographer Dawit N.M. as he visualizes the immigrant experience in America today. Mélanie Wenger travels to Texas to visit the bizarre world of exotic animal farms and the industries that keep these places in business. From captive wildlife to the unbound, the National Audubon Society shares its winners for the 2020 Audubon Photography Awards. Lastly, we revisit the life and career of two prolific artists, each an outlier of the art world and unabashed in their unique visions — photographer Peter Hujar and the iconic Frida Kahlo.

