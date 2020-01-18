8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

On the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to "step back" from their roles as senior members of the royal family, we've put together an emotional look at how the media covered the life of Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. These photos outline what is perhaps the central reason for this unprecedented decision from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Next, we focus on Prince Harry and his life in Canada, which might offer a glimpse into what's to come for him and his family.

Shifting gears from the royals, we take a look at pair of stellar portrait photographers and their work in helping people feel more comfortable in their own skin. An exhibition at the Morgan Library & Museum explores the genius and absurdity of artist Duane Michals, while a new book on Saul Leiter brings together some of this midcentury photographer's rarely seen color work. We wrap things up with a haunting gallery on the fallout from the Taal volcano in the Philippines, as well as an exclusive interview with photographer Riley Arthur as she attempts to document every diner that New York City has to offer. This special interview and others like it will be available on Sunday in our weekly photo newsletter, JPG.