8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on January 18, 2020, at 12:12 p.m. ET

On the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to "step back" from their roles as senior members of the royal family, we've put together an emotional look at how the media covered the life of Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. These photos outline what is perhaps the central reason for this unprecedented decision from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Next, we focus on Prince Harry and his life in Canada, which might offer a glimpse into what's to come for him and his family.

Shifting gears from the royals, we take a look at pair of stellar portrait photographers and their work in helping people feel more comfortable in their own skin. An exhibition at the Morgan Library & Museum explores the genius and absurdity of artist Duane Michals, while a new book on Saul Leiter brings together some of this midcentury photographer's rarely seen color work. We wrap things up with a haunting gallery on the fallout from the Taal volcano in the Philippines, as well as an exclusive interview with photographer Riley Arthur as she attempts to document every diner that New York City has to offer. This special interview and others like it will be available on Sunday in our weekly photo newsletter, JPG.

"22 Photos of Princess Diana That May Show Why Prince Harry Has Chosen a More Private Life" — BuzzFeed News

Pa Images / Getty Images

"18 Pictures From Prince Harry's Life in Canada" — BuzzFeed News

Nathan Denette / AP

"Quil Lemons's New Vision of Black Masculinity" — Interview Magazine

Quil Lemons / #pixel4

"These 8 People Posed Nude to Show That Body Positivity Is for Everyone" — BuzzFeed News

Samuel Engelking

"The Illusions of the Photographer" — Lenscratch

The Morgan Library & Museum

"The Artist Who Kept His Dreamy, Colorful Street Photography Secret for Decades" — Artsy

Courtesy of Steidl

"A Volcano Has Blanketed Parts of the Philippines in a Thick Layer of Toxic Ash" — BuzzFeed News

Aaron Favila / AP

"FOR YOUR 👀 ONLY: Riley Arthur's Diners of New York City" — JPG by BuzzFeed News

Riley Arthur

