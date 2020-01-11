8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week saw fierce and dramatic retaliation from Iran for the US killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Our first photo essay reports from Tehran, where the funeral of Soleimani turned deadly following a massive stampede that killed dozens. Next, we visit high schoolers in Ukraine as they prepare for their senior proms amid the uncertainties that surround life after school in a nation stuck in political flux.

Pictures from Australia show the monumental toll that the ongoing bushfires have had on the wildlife — and in China, we see new and exciting forms of leisure, including rural getaways from the city and a real-life ice wonderland. Photographer and writer KK Ottesen sets out on a journey to meet with dozens of the world's most influential activists, and we have one last look at 2019 with the year's winners of wildlife photography awards.

Lastly, we end with a visual preview of our exclusive feature with photographer Sue Barr and her series My Space, which takes a look inside the bedrooms of Gen Z'ers today. This special interview and others like it will be available on Sunday in our weekly photo newsletter, JPG.