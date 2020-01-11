 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on January 11, 2020, at 9:52 a.m. ET

This week saw fierce and dramatic retaliation from Iran for the US killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Our first photo essay reports from Tehran, where the funeral of Soleimani turned deadly following a massive stampede that killed dozens. Next, we visit high schoolers in Ukraine as they prepare for their senior proms amid the uncertainties that surround life after school in a nation stuck in political flux.

Pictures from Australia show the monumental toll that the ongoing bushfires have had on the wildlife — and in China, we see new and exciting forms of leisure, including rural getaways from the city and a real-life ice wonderland. Photographer and writer KK Ottesen sets out on a journey to meet with dozens of the world's most influential activists, and we have one last look at 2019 with the year's winners of wildlife photography awards.

Lastly, we end with a visual preview of our exclusive feature with photographer Sue Barr and her series My Space, which takes a look inside the bedrooms of Gen Z'ers today. This special interview and others like it will be available on Sunday in our weekly photo newsletter, JPG.

"Here's How Iranians Reacted to the Killing Of Qassem Soleimani" — BuzzFeed News

Atta Kenare / Getty Images

"Prom Pictures of Ukrainian Teens on the Verge of an Uncertain Adulthood" — The New Yorker

Michal Chelbin

"These Photos Capture the Tremendous Loss of Wildlife in Australia" — BuzzFeed News

Nathan Edwards / Getty Images

"City Dwellers Find Simpler Life in Rural China Commune" — Reuters

Tingshu Wang / Reuters

"Towering Ice Palaces at China's Harbin Ice Festival" — BBC

Noel Celis / Getty Images

"This Is What It Takes to Change the World You Live In" — BuzzFeed News

KK Ottesen

"The Best of 2019 Wildlife Photography Awards" — The Guardian

David Lloyd / Wildlife Photographer of the Year / NHM

EXCLUSIVE: "Inside the Bedrooms of Gen Z'ers with Photographer Sue Barr" — BuzzFeed News

Sue Barr


