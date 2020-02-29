 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on February 29, 2020, at 8:29 a.m. ET

It was an emotional scene in Los Angeles on Monday as thousands of people paid their respects to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during their public memorial at the Staples Center. Our first gallery captures the outpouring of love for this NBA giant, including Vanessa Bryant, who showed tremendous strength and composure during her eulogy for her husband and daughter.

Next, in celebration of the final day of Black History Month, we've gathered some of our favorite photo stories from this past week that celebrate black culture in all of its vibrant facets. Liz Johnson Artur celebrates black young people in the 1990s with beautiful and intimate portraits, and St. Clair Detrick-Jules's book Dear Khloe captures the experiences of black women today as they navigate the cultural stereotypes associated with their natural hair. A newly acquired archive by Harlem photographer Shawn Walker and historic pictures from the Mardi Gras in New Orleans capture the glory of past generations of black Americans.

Don't forget to sign up for our BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

"21 Emotional Pictures From Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Memorial at Staples Center" — BuzzFeed News

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

"This Photographer Captures the Vibrancy of Black Youth Culture" — Artsy

Liz Johnson Artur

"15 Pictures That Celebrate the Beauty of Natural Hair" — BuzzFeed News

St. Clair Detrick-Jules

"Library of Congress Acquires 100,000 Images by Harlem Photographer Shawn Walker" — Smithsonian Magazine

Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division

"20 Delightfully Shameless Pictures From Mardi Gras History" — BuzzFeed News

Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

"Inside the Wet’suwet’en Protest Camp That Refused to Cede Land for a Pipeline" — The Intercept

Amber Bracken

"A Visual Journey Through the Ever-Shifting State of Motherhood" — Huck Magazine

Ying Ang

"Photos From Inside a Tree Reveal Intimate Lives of Wild Honeybees" — National Geographic

Ingo Arndt

"23 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Carlos Barria / Reuters


ADVERTISEMENT