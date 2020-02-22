9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Our first photo story comes to us from Canberra, Australia, where researchers and conservationists are continuing the search for animal survivors following a devastating bushfire season that scorched approximately 13 million acres of land and left more than a billion animals in Australia dead. In California, an upcoming exhibit at the California Museum of Photography shows how these infernos are not just a problem in Australia, but rather a global issue systemic of climate change.

Next up, love is in focus with the work of Isadora Kosofsky and Annie Tritt, each documenting the incredible strides in visibility for relationships of nonbinary couples and even senior throuples. Claire Harbage reports all the way from Alaska where one community holds the unique honor of being counted first in the 2020 census, and Bill McCullough shows us the winners and losers of a flourishing, billion-dollar e-sports industry. We wrap things up this week with the powerful work of Dawoud Bey, currently on view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, a look at a possible future for the planet in which recycling is streamlined, practical, and functional like never before.

