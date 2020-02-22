 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on February 22, 2020, at 9:46 a.m. ET

Our first photo story comes to us from Canberra, Australia, where researchers and conservationists are continuing the search for animal survivors following a devastating bushfire season that scorched approximately 13 million acres of land and left more than a billion animals in Australia dead. In California, an upcoming exhibit at the California Museum of Photography shows how these infernos are not just a problem in Australia, but rather a global issue systemic of climate change.

Next up, love is in focus with the work of Isadora Kosofsky and Annie Tritt, each documenting the incredible strides in visibility for relationships of nonbinary couples and even senior throuples. Claire Harbage reports all the way from Alaska where one community holds the unique honor of being counted first in the 2020 census, and Bill McCullough shows us the winners and losers of a flourishing, billion-dollar e-sports industry. We wrap things up this week with the powerful work of Dawoud Bey, currently on view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, a look at a possible future for the planet in which recycling is streamlined, practical, and functional like never before.

"These Heartbreaking Pictures Show How Koalas Are Recovering After Australia's Bushfires" — BuzzFeed News

Jennifer Osborne

"Wildfire Photographs Are Constant Reminders of Chaos" — Wired

Noah Berger / AP

"These Intimate Photos Show How Three Senior Citizens Ended Up in a Love Triangle" — Washington Post

Isadora Kosofsky

"Nonbinary Adults on Finding the Words — and the Strength — to Be Themselves" — Vox

Annie Tritt for Vox

"'We Are Part of the United States': The 1st People Counted for the 2020 Census" — NPR

Claire Harbage / NPR

"How to Make Billions in E-Sports" — The New York Times

Bill McCullough for The New York Times

"Is a World Without Trash Possible?" — National Geographic

Luca Locatelli

"'Blackness Is Not a Straitjacket on the Imagination': The Photography of Dawoud Bey" — The Guardian

Courtesy San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

