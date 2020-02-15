9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week's roundup of our favorite photo stories features selections by Diversify Photo cofounder Andrea Wise and veteran photo editor Rosanna Sguera. Our first photo story takes us behind the scenes of the cute and chaotic world of the Westminster Dog Show with photographer Dolly Faibyshev. Keeping on theme, we travel next to the Concours d'Lemons car show in Seaside, California — a quirky celebration of the world's crappiest automobiles. In Puerto Rico, photographer Christopher Gregory explores the territory's uncertain future in the energy sector, and in Egypt, Laura Boushnak reports on the nation's complex struggle to maintain control over the Nile river. And in New York City, John Taggart captures the spectacle of Harvey Weinstein's rape trial.

Shifting gears, we return to mainland China, where the coronavirus outbreak has taken its toll on a city once known as the country's hardware capital. With news this week that the coronavirus has surpassed the 2003 death toll of the SARS epidemic, we've put together a gallery that revisits the sights and headlines of that outbreak. Lastly, we continue our visual coverage of Black History Month with a striking look back at the history of the Black Panther Party.

