 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on February 1, 2020, at 8:14 a.m. ET

The world was stunned this week to learn of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Our first photo stories this week explore the lasting legacy of one of basketball's greatest athletes.

Elsewhere on the internet, work by Bruce Gilden captures the vision of an expert street photographer, while the Atlantic travels deep into the archives to show what the world looked like a century ago. Photographer Arabelle Zhuang shows the bonds of sisterhood between young women today, and we see how food photography has evolved from art history to Instagram. Lastly, in honor of Super Bowl LIV, BuzzFeed News captures how past generations of football fans have celebrated this unofficial American holiday.

And don't forget to sign up for our BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

"These Emotional Pictures Show How People Are Reacting to Kobe Bryant's Death" — BuzzFeed News

Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

"23 Pictures of the Incredible Work Kobe Bryant Did Off the Court" — BuzzFeed News

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"Photographer Arabelle Zhuang Captures the Formative Bonds That Girls Share" — Artsy

Arabelle Zhuang Yuru

"100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1920" — The Atlantic

Library of Congress

"A Photographer Looks Back at His Work in New York City in the 1980s" — Washington Post

Bruce Gilden / Magnum Photos

"The History of Food Photos, From Still Lifes to Brunch 'Grams" — Wired

Jo Ann Callis / Rose Gallery

"These Images Show the Sun’s Surface in Greater Detail Than Ever Before" — The New York Times

Handout / Reuters

"These Pictures Show America's Love Affair With the Super Bowl" — BuzzFeed News

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

"23 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Leonard Ortiz / AP

ADVERTISEMENT