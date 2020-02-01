9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

The world was stunned this week to learn of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Our first photo stories this week explore the lasting legacy of one of basketball's greatest athletes.

Elsewhere on the internet, work by Bruce Gilden captures the vision of an expert street photographer, while the Atlantic travels deep into the archives to show what the world looked like a century ago. Photographer Arabelle Zhuang shows the bonds of sisterhood between young women today, and we see how food photography has evolved from art history to Instagram. Lastly, in honor of Super Bowl LIV, BuzzFeed News captures how past generations of football fans have celebrated this unofficial American holiday.

And don't forget to sign up for our BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.